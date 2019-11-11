Uber, Lyft say proposed California ballot measure is a good deal for drivers. Economists disagree

The battle over the future of the gig economy could end up being one of the most expensive proposition fights in California's history, and the outcome likely will have ramifications beyond the state's border.

Drivers and app-based workers are divided over a plan paid for by tech titans to challenge Assembly Bill 5, the landmark labor legislation that could require companies — including Uber and Lyft — to bring independent contractors on board as employees.

The two companies have already put up a combined total of $60 million to fund a ballot measure. App-based food delivery company DoorDash signed on with an additional $30 million, for $90 million total. The California Labor Federation, an organization that represents 1,200 unions, is preparing to go head-to-head with the companies promising a "vigorous worker-led campaign to defeat this measure," which will be put to California voters on the November 2020 ballot if supporters can collect the necessary 660,000 signatures.

The rideshare companies officially filed the “Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Act” to the California Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 29, saying it will help workers maintain independence without forgoing benefits that would be mandatory under AB 5.

Under the plan, drivers would remain classified as independent contractors despite the new law. They are offering a pay floor, new healthcare subsidies, and other perks like insurance for work-related accidents and injuries.

But a new report from University of California, Berkeley’s Labor Center concluded that loopholes in the proposal could leave some drivers with less than $6 an hour — far beneath California’s soon-to-be $13 an hour minimum wage.

While the ballot initiative claims Lyft and Uber will guarantee drivers at least 120% of the minimum wage, the analysts concluded that instead of a promised $15.60, the actual wage paid could end up being roughly $5.64 per hour.

“What’s at stake for drivers is their basic labor rights,” said UC Berkeley Labor Center Chairman Ken Jacobs, who co-authored the analysis with economist Michael Reich. “The guarantees under the initiative are effectively meaningless.”

They said the guarantee doesn’t apply to the time spent between passengers. Drivers are engaged with riders less than 70% of the time, so a third of their work hours spent looking for passengers or returning from rides, wouldn’t count. That brings the total down to $10.45. By their assessment, under-reimbursed deductions for gas, wear and tear, and mileage, takes a big toll, leaving drivers with only $5.55 per hour.

Recognizing the companies' planned health care subsidy, the academics boosted the total by $1.22, but then took out an additional $1.13 from the total for the amount of payroll taxes the independent contractors would have to cover (both their share and their employers share) and the paid rest/meal breaks, sick leave, and other benefits required by law for employees. The $5.64 left, they conclude, comes in at about a third of the required minimum pay for drivers under a new standard already enforced in New York City — an area where Uber claims they are still growing.

Lyft and Uber stand by their plan

The companies were quick to fire back. Uber economist Alison Stein recently published a detailed response on Medium classifying the Berkeley report as “a series of unreasonable assumptions and approaches to paint a predictably negative view of the recently submitted ballot initiative.”

She takes issue with the characterization that drivers aren’t paid for a third of their time, instead emphasizing that app-users might be idling, running personal errands, or working for another platform during that time.

“A cashier cannot, for instance, show up to work whenever or wherever they want. They cannot choose to ignore certain customers, or to take an unscheduled break. And they certainly cannot alternate serving customers of competing retailers,” she writes, arguing that payments made during that time would add requirements and structure that would put limits on drivers’ freedom and flexibility. She also cites the large driver demonstrations in New York against the restrictions put on them by Uber, after the new pay standard was implemented.