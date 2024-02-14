How the Uber and Lyft strike could affect your trip to Newark Airport Wednesday

New Jersey rideshare drivers are set to participate in a nationwide protest on Wednesday, demanding fair wages, improved safety measures, and better working conditions from companies like Uber and Lyft.

In solidarity with drivers across the United States, they will refrain from picking up passengers at Newark Airport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The decision to protest stems from drivers' frustrations over what they perceive as mistreatment by app-based companies. According to information posted on their website, drivers express dissatisfaction with the long hours required to make ends meet, concerns over personal safety, and the fear of deactivation at the whim of the companies' algorithms.

The protest, organized under the banner "Justice for App Workers," aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by rideshare and delivery drivers nationwide. Cities such as Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa are also expected to participate in the strike, with drivers refusing to pick up passengers to or from airports Wednesday.

In New Jersey, the focus will be on Newark Airport, where drivers will abstain from providing rides during the specified time frame. The protest serves as a collective message to companies like Uber, and Lyft, that drivers are demanding significant changes to their working conditions.

Drivers, along with supporters, are encouraged to join the protest and voice their concerns.

