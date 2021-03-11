Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. The clearinghouse unveiled Thursday, March 11, will initially list drivers expelled by the ride-hailing rivals in the U.S. But it will also be open to other companies that deploy workers to perform services such as delivering groceries or take-out orders from restaurants(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·3 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years.

The clearinghouse unveiled Thursday will initially list drivers expelled by the ride-hailing rivals in the U.S. But it will also be open to other companies that deploy workers to perform services such as delivering groceries or take-out orders from restaurants

The new safeguard, dubbed the “sharing safety program," will be overseen by HireRight, a specialist in background checks. The use of a third party is aimed at addressing potential legal concerns about companies, including competitors such as Uber and Lyft, having access to information to each other's personnel matters.

“Lyft and Uber are competitors in a whole lot of ways, but on this issue of safety, we completely agree that folks should be safe no matter what platform they choose," Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, told The Associated Press. He spoke in an interview that also included Jennifer Brandenburger, Lyft's head of policy development.

The safety program follows through on a promise that Uber made 15 months ago when it revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assaults had been reported on its service in the U.S. during 2018.

Since that revelation, San Francisco-based Uber and Lyft have been working to navigate through antitrust and privacy concerns to create a way to flag drivers who have engaged in violent or other abhorrent behavior that culminated in them being booted off their services.

Sharing the information about reported sexual assaults is considered especially important because victims of such crimes frequently don't file formal complaints with police. That gap has opened a crack for potentially dangerous drivers to slip through routine background checks drawing upon legal records, Brandenburger said.

To protect privacy, no passenger information will be shared in the database and the incidents that resulted in a driver's dismissal will be listed in six broad categories: attempted non-consensual sexual penetration; non-consensual touching of a sexual body part; non-consensual kissing of a sexual body part; non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part; non-consensual sexual penetration; and fatal physical assaults.

Only “fraction of a fraction" of drivers have engaged in behavior that fall into those categories, West said. Any company with access to the clearinghouse of information could still decide to allow a driver on its service after its own investigation, West said.

Michael Wolfe, a Uber driver who also leads a Washington state group representing about 2,000 other drivers, praised both ride-hailing services for trying to weed out the abuses in the industry.

“The few bad apples give all us drivers a bad name," said Wolfe, executive director for Drive Forward.

The added layer of protection was hailed by the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, a victims' rights group that has criticized the ride-hailing services for not doing more rigorous screening of their drivers.

“Sexual violence thrives in secrecy," said Scott Berkowitz, the network's president. “Thanks to this initiative, perpetrators will no longer be able to hide or escape accountability by simply switching ridesharing platforms."

It could also help appease U.S. lawmakers, who have criticized Uber and Lyft in the past for inadequate safety protections for their riders.

Lyft hasn't delivered on its promise to release a report about past problems on its service because the company is waiting for Uber to resolve a privacy dispute with California regulators, according to Brandenburger.

After Uber detailed past abuses on its service in its December 2019 report, California's Public Utilities Commission sought the victims' names and contact numbers. After Uber rebuffed the request to protect the victims' privacy, the agency slapped the company with a $59 million fine. The dispute is now in the appeals process.

The safety feature is rolling out at a time when both ride-hailing services are still trying to rebound from the pandemic-driven lockdowns that have prevented people from traveling and curtailed demand for rides, especially from strangers.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber, Lyft ban passenger who ripped off her mask, coughed on driver; police investigating

    San Francisco police say the incident occurred Sunday and a 32-year-old ride share driver was the victim. Uber and Lyft banned the passenger involved.

  • Uber and Lyft partner to share information on drivers accused of assault

    Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber said Thursday that they are partnering with the background screening company HireRight to share data on drivers accused of assault.

  • San Francisco police investigate woman banned from Uber and Lyft after attacking a driver

    A woman has been banned from Uber and Lyft after refusing to wear a mask, coughing on the driver, snatching his phone and ripping his face mask off.

  • Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children

    Israeli troops detained five Palestinian children for several hours after they were confronted by Jewish settlers while gathering wild artichokes near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli human rights group said Thursday. B'Tselem released video of the arrest, in which heavily armed Israeli soldiers can be seen pulling the children away by force. Footage shot earlier shows the children gathering plants near the settler outpost of Havat Maon, when two masked settlers emerge from a grove of trees.

  • San Francisco Uber driver assaulted after passenger allegedly refuses to wear mask

    Video emerged showing an unmasked woman coughing and screaming into Subhakar Khadka’s face on Sunday An Uber driver was attacked on Sunday by a passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images An attack on a San Francisco Uber driver over the weekend by a passenger who allegedly refused to wear a face mask has drawn outrage after video of the incident emerged on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday in the city after the driver, Subhakar Khadka, picked up three women. In a 43 second video clip shot by Khadka and posted to Twitter by local news outlets, an unmasked woman in the back of the car is seen coughing into Khadka’s face and screaming at him. Seconds later the woman snatches Khadka’s cell phone out of his hand and plucks his mask from his face. She and another passenger continue to yell at the driver and threaten to beat him up. Khadka claims he then got out of the car before being pepper sprayed by one of the passengers. UBER RIDERS COUGH ON, ASSAULT, PEPPER SPRAY DRIVER Driver Subhakar Khadka, who is South Asian, says he believes he was targeted because of his race. He picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon on San Bruno Avenue. https://t.co/Tzr7kTfyKQ pic.twitter.com/f8PiHDZ9CZ— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021 “You guys are animals to treat other human beings like this,” Khadka told the local news outlet KPIX. Khadka says he was assaulted after trying to kick the group out of his car for refusing to follow Uber’s masking policy, which requires passengers to wear a face covering while riding. Khadka, who told KPIX he is originally from Nepal and has lived in the US for eight years, he also said he believed he was attacked because of his race and accent. “If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them. The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m among one of them, so it’s easy for them to intimidate me,” he told the outlet in an interview. The incident comes as the San Francisco Bay Area has reckoned with attacks against elderly Asian residents, and as violence against Asian Americans has risen nationwide during the pandemic. In a video posted to Instagram, the unmasked woman admitted that she was wrong for coughing on Khadka, but said that she was scared for her and her fellow passengers’ safety because Khadka allegedly tried to kick them out in an unfamiliar area and refused to wait until a new rideshare arrived. Both Uber and Lyft tweeted that the rider has been permanently removed from their platforms. Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.— Lyft (@lyft) March 9, 2021 The incident, alongside Uber’s compensation for Khadka – the company reportedly offered him just $20 to cover the cleaning fee, then later increased it to $120 – underscore the precarious nature of the gig economy and the limited protections offered to drivers, even as the pandemic makes their work more dangerous. On Tuesday, Cyan Banister, early Uber investor, started a Gofundme fundraiser for Khadka so he can get the pepper spray residue out of his car and to make up for any lost wages. UPDATE: an early Uber investor @cyantist has started a @gofundme for Subhakar. She was appalled to learn Uber initially offered $20 & ultimately $120 for his experience. https://t.co/tdFTOLJPLT— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021

  • Ghislaine Maxwell told she is not allowed to know identities of her accusers

    Prosecutors have refused to reveal to Ghislaine Maxwell the identities of her accusers despite a trial being just a few months away, her brother has said. Ian Maxwell also declined to rule out calling Prince Andrew, her close friend, as a defence witness in a trial due to take place in New York in the summer. Mr Maxwell told the BBC his sister “remained resolute” despite spending almost 250 days on remand awaiting trial in a tiny prison cell in a detention centre in Brooklyn. Echoing an interview he gave to The Telegraph last week in which he branded the US judicial system “bizarre and cruel” , Mr Maxwell said Ghislaine, 59, was being served water that was ‘brown’ and fed inedible microwaved meals that had caused hair and weight loss. Mr Maxwell, 64, said it was difficult for his sister to mount her defence while languishing in jail in effective isolation and urged she be released on bail, that includes a surety of $28.5 million and a promise to give up her British and French passports. “Three accusers who are the subject of the trial have not had their identities revealed four months before the trial,” said Mr Maxwell, “The prosecution have not revealed the identities of the three women nor the alleged events, nor times nor dates. How is this possible? Justice cuts both ways. There’s justice for victims of abuse but justice also for those accused of that.” Ms Maxwell was arrested at a secluded property she had bought in New Hampshire last summer and has been in prison ever since. She is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, her then boyfriend and a wealthy financier, to groom and abuse girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997 when she was in an ‘intimate relationship’ with him. Epstein, a convicted paedophile, killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex traffikcing charges. Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, is also charged with perjury in relation to sworn testimony in 2016 that she had not trafficked Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who has claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was aged 17. The allegation is vehemently denied by Prince Andrew. Asked whether Prince Andrew would be called to give evidence, Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I can't answer that. I just don't know is the short answer." He was also asked if his sister still considers Andrew a friend, and replied: "I don't know. I would assume that she does, yes." Mr Maxwell also said he recognised the location of a now infamous photograph taken at Ms Maxwell’s mews home in London in 2001 in which the Duke of York was pictured with his arm around the waist of Ms Roberts Giuffre. Mr Maxwell told the BBC: "I don't know anything about the photograph other than that I've seen it's been published. This is outside the case that my sister is facing. And I know its interest to your listeners, but nonetheless I'm not here to talk about that photograph." He was then asked: "But do you recognise the setting of that? Was it taken in Ghislaine's house in London?" Mr Maxwell replied: "I do recognise that setting." The duke has said he has "no recollection" of meeting Ms Roberts Giuffre and has cast doubt on the picture, claiming he is "not one to hug" or "display affection" in public, raising the prospect it was faked. Mr Maxwell said he had met Epstein only once on a social occasion with his sister and reiterated his family’s support for her. Gloria Allred, a US lawyer representing a number of women bringing civil claims against the Epstein estate, said: "I know Miss Maxwell is probably suffering in jail, nobody likes being in jail, nobody likes having their freedom restricted, but I really think bail should be out of the question, it would be very upsetting to the victims."

  • Lyft says it too has banned a rider who was captured on video coughing on an Uber driver

    Subhakar Khadka captured footage of three women yelling profanities at him, one of whom coughed on him, ripped off his mask, and grabbed his phone.

  • India sees worst COVID-19 increase since Christmas as western state battles surge

    India reported its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late December on Thursday, as the western state of Maharashtra battled a fresh wave of infections and imposed a lockdown in one of its most densely populated cities. India's overall caseload of 11.3 million - the world's biggest outside the United States - had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but increased public gatherings and travel are causing a spurt at a time when a majority of Indians have yet to be vaccinated. Fresh outbreaks in Maharashtra forced officials to announce a lockdown - including a curfew and an order to shut most offices and shops - in the commercial and logistics hub of Nagpur from March 15-21.

  • Virtual court hearing takes turn after prosecutor spots assault suspect in victim's home

    "Your honor, I have reason to believe that the defendant is in the same apartment as the complaining witness right now," the prosecutor can be heard saying in the viral video.

  • Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

    Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritize restoring the department’s reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. “The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee,” Garland said in his first address to the department’s more than 115,000 employees. “All of us are united by our commitment to the rule of law, and to seek an equal justice under law,” he said.

  • Asian American man, 75, left brain dead after attack as hate crimes rise across the US

    Community leaders say Asian-Americans across the country are under attack

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Tiny computers reveal how bats hunt efficiently

    Scientists have strapped tiny computers to batsto understand how the animals hunt(SOUNDBITE)(English) POSTDOC AT AARHUS UNIVERSITY AND STUDY LEAD AUTHOR, LAURA STIDSHOLT, SAYING: "We're trying to understand how bats can catch pray in complete darkness using only sound and their voice and their ears. We do this with attaching small computers to their backs and that allows us to record the echoes that are coming back, so their sensory information, and then we can compare that to the behavior data from the same computer."Using 3-gram computersthe researchers discovered that bats are guided by weak prey echoesthat would sound like a whisper to humans(SOUNDBITE)(English) POSTDOC AT AARHUS UNIVERSITY AND STUDY LEAD AUTHOR, LAURA STIDSHOLT, SAYING: "In this case we have shown that bats really narrow the world that they're seeing as they are trying to capture food and that makes them really efficient hunters because they put all their attention into the prey."

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

    See all the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Texas Tells Schools They Won’t Lose State Funding for Coronavirus Attendance Declines If They Maintain or Increase Rate of Students Learning In Person

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Texas will fully fund school districts that have seen student attendance drop during the pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase the rate of students learning in person, Gov. Greg Abbott and state education officials announced March 4. School superintendents have been awaiting the news for […]

  • 'Brady Bunch' siblings reunite for dinner — see the photo

    The Brady kids are all grown up and ready to chow down.