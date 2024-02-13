Uber, Lyft Valentine's Day strike a threat at 3 Florida airports, 7 other US cities

Make sure you have a Plan B in mind for Valentine's Day Wednesday if you're planning on taking an Uber home from the airport.

Thousands of Uber, Lyft and delivery drivers are planning a strike at airports at 10 cities across the country — including Orlando, Tampa and Miami — to protest mistreatment and demand better pay.

"NO RIDES from the airport on February 14," says a blog post from the Justice for App Workers website, a group representing 130,000 rideshare and delivery workers that's organizing the strikes. "Let's SHUT IT DOWN!"

"We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet," the post continues, "being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button."

Rallies and work stoppages are planned for major metropolitan airports in Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Newark and elsewhere across the U.S.

Here's what you need to know.

When are Uber, Lyft and delivery drivers going on strike?

Ralies and work stoppages are planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the different airport ride-hail staging lots for rideshare drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild.

"All rideshare drivers and delivery workers are welcome to join the rallies," the press release said.

Where will the Uber, Lyft and Delivery Valentine's Day strikes be in Florida?

The strikes will be in Austin, Chicago, Harford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence and Tampa. In Florida that's:

Miami International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Tampa International Airport

Will Uber, Lyft and Delivery drivers be on strike all day Valentine's Day?

The rallies and work stoppages are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The call to action stresses a block on rides from the airport, rides to the airport may still be possible during that time.

Why are drivers for Uber, Lyft and Delivery striking on Valentine's Day?

"Americans depend on Uber and Lyft drivers to get them to their destination," said Brendan Sexton, president of the Independent Drivers Guild, in a press release, "but what they may not know is that the app companies are pocketing big chunks of each fare, leaving drivers on their own to struggle with soaring expenses. Rideshare drivers across the nation are saying enough is enough. Uber and Lyft need to start listening to the drivers who riders depend on and stop exploiting their workforce.”

Drivers for Uber and Lyft went on strike in 2019 just before Uber's initial public offering (IPO) in a nationwide protest of Uber's treatment of mobile app drivers, who wanted better pay, more security and regulation of fares. Lyft drivers struck a month earlier just before that company's own IPO.

Uber and Lyft drivers are considered independent contractors rather than full-time employees, without the same protections. The strike comes a week after Lyft announced it would guarantee weekly earnings for drivers.

Some states have tried to help. New York became the first city to pass a minimum wage for app drives, at $17.22 after expenses, and after an investigation by the NY Attorney General's Office on fees being deducted from drivers' pay, Uber and Lyft were ordered to pay a combined $328 million to over 100,000 former and current drivers.

"Have you had scary experiences at work, or struggled to make ends meet with the low wages?" the blog post asked. "Do you want a voice on the job? Are you sick and tired of app companies putting profits ahead of our interests as drivers? Then join us on Wednesday, 2/14 at ten airports across the countryfor the chance to make Uber and Lyft hear our voices!"

Has Uber or Lyft reacted to the strike?

"These types of events have rarely had any impact on trips, prices, or driver availability, and we expect the same tomorrow," an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Uber, Lyft strike: Valentine's rides may be refused Florida airports