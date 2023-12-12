Uber offering festive, holiday-themed party buses in L.A.

As the holiday season approaches, Uber is giving its customers a chance to ride in style to this season’s parties, festivities, and gatherings.

Beginning Monday through Sunday, Dec. 17, customers can book a Festive Fleet with Uber, a holiday-themed party charter bus filled with karaoke, festive lights, Christmas decor, and photo props to help stir up the holiday spirit.

Perfect for holiday group gatherings on the go, the holiday-themed charter trips will be available in L.A., New York, Washington D.C., Miami, and Chicago.

Riders who book a charter up until Sunday will receive 10% off with promo code “FESTIVE 10.”

In addition to the holiday party buses, Uber is also offering several other special holiday offerings including the Gift Hub in the Uber Eats app to easily find and send gifts, Robot Reindeers that will be delivering food for the month of December, and free package returns using Uber Connect.

