Uber Partners With Yellow Cab
Alani Letang reports.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
X, the company previously known as Twitter, could soon find itself in hot water with European Union officials due to the amount of misinformation on its platform.
Costco's value proposition — especially when it comes to cheap gasoline — continues to bring in customers.
Cyberpunk 2077's developer has apologized for dialog and graffiti inserted in the Ukrainian version of the 2.0 update that's critical of Russia's invasion of the country.
Meta's prepping dozens of AI chatbots intended to attract younger users. These bots will be filled with various personalities.
Current Mercedes-Benz G-Class reportedly ends production in January. Facelifted, electrified G debuts next year with all-electric EQG twin.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The CDC's deputy director spoke to Yahoo News about how Americans should think about, and respond to, the current coronavirus mini-surge.
BMW will launch a new naming system when it begins rolling out Neue Klasse-based models, according to a report, and SUVs are in for a big change.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
A 1-year-old died after reportedly being exposed to fentanyl at his New York City day care.
A series of stories this week show the conditions educators are dealing with as they return to the classroom and libraries.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
The 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Intelligence Report shows more uninsured drivers. Auto premiums have got so high, more drivers choosing to go without.
Joby Aviation has selected Dayton, Ohio as the new site for its first scaled electric aircraft factory, with the company preparing to invest up to $500 million in the new site as it looks to start selling air taxi rides as soon as 2025. TechCrunch was the first to report that Ohio was on the company’s short-list. Toyota is Joby’s largest external shareholder.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
X has launched government ID verification for paid X Premium subscribers, after clues emerged in August that the feature was coming.