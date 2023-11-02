Uber passenger accused of assaulting driver wants full video; says parts missing

An Uber passenger accused of attacking his female driver in June is asking the state to provide the full surveillance video that captured the incident.

Court records indicate that on Oct. 13, Hunter Cook, 29, of Fort Myers, through his attorney Robert Dennis Foley, III, requested that Assistant State Attorney Laura Mason, who's prosecuting the case, provide the complete surveillance video from Master Bait and Tackle, 4465 Bonita Beach Road S.W., in Bonita Springs.

Cook's request for additional discovery claims the video produced to defense counsel is incomplete. Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan hadn't ruled on the request as of a Thursday case management conference, court records show.

According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, shortly before midnight June 24, Cook requested an Uber ride from Seed to Table, 4385 Immokalee Road, to Master Bait & Tackle. Although the restaurant is in Bonita Springs, it's under Collier County jurisdiction.

At the conclusion of the roughly 13-minute ride, authorities reported Cook was "belligerent and quarrelsome."

The driver told authorities Cook made several vulgar, insulting and degrading remarks toward her regarding ethnicity and language.

When they arrived at the destination shortly after midnight, the driver asked Cook to exit the car, but he refused, according to the report.

When she informed Cook his Uber ride had concluded, the affidavit says, Cook became more irate and continued his outburst.

The driver called 911 for law enforcement assistance, causing Cook to become more agitated. He then walked to the driver's side, battered her and removed her from the car while she was on the 911 call.

Cook then threw the phone while choking the driver, authorities said. He then stole the car.

He faces charges of carjacking without a firearm and preventing a witness from providing information to law enforcement. He's next due in court Jan. 25 for a case management conference.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

