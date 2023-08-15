Uber passenger accused of attacking female driver pleads innocent

An Uber passenger accused of attacking his female driver in June claimed his innocence.

Hunter Cook, 29, of Fort Myers, represented by Robert Denis Foley III, entered a not guilty plea before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Monday. He faces charges of carjacking and obstruction of justice.

According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, shortly before midnight June 24, Cook requested an Uber ride from Seed to Table, 4385 Immokalee Road, to Master Bait & Tackle, 4465 Bonita Beach Road, which is under Collier County jurisdiction.

At the conclusion of the roughly 13-minute ride, authorities reported Cook was "belligerent and quarrelsome."

The driver told authorities Cook made several vulgar, insulting and degrading remarks toward her regarding ethnicity and language. She said Cook's actions prompted her to remember the name, repeating it to herself throughout the drive.

When they arrived at the destination shortly after midnight, the driver asked Cook to exit the car, but he refused, according to the report.

When she informed Cook his Uber ride had concluded, the affidavit says, Cook became more irate and continued his outburst of vulgar and degrading remarks.

The driver called 911 for law enforcement's assistance, causing Cook to become more agitated, aggressive and hostile toward the driver. He then walked to the driver's side, battered her and removed her from the car while she was on the 911 call.

Cook then stripped her cellphone and threw it across Bonita Beach Road, continuing to batter and choke the victim, authorities said. He then stole the car.

Cook is next due in court Sept. 21 for a case management conference.

