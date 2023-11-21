Uber passenger charged after attempting to fight driver, Cape Coral Police say

An Uber passenger attempting to fight his driver after he claimed the motorist was driving the wrong way faces several charges, authorities say.

Ryan Sheehan, 40, of Cape Coral, is charged with one count of battery; one count of petty theft; disorderly intoxication; and resisting an officer without violence.

This is at least the second incident of an Uber passenger fighting a driver in Southwest Florida in the past six months.

Around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Cape Coral Police responded to a disturbance in progress at the 7-Eleven on 345 Cape Coral Pkwy. E.

While on the way to 7-Eleven, officers learned the passenger was attempting to fight his Uber driver.

The Uber driver told authorities he was driving Sheehan. During that ride, authorities said, Sheehan became very angry and aggressive, stating he wanted to fight the Uber driver because he thought he was going the wrong way.

The Uber driver said Sheehan grabbed him while he was driving. The driver pulled over to the 7-Eleven to get away from Ryan and to alert an employee to call 911, police said.

As soon as officers arrived, they said they attempted to make contact with Sheehan, who was leaving the 7-Eleven with two sandwiches, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop Sheehan, but they said he didn't listen and attempted to walk toward the Uber driver. Officers then detained Sheehan.

Police said their investigation revealed that Sheehan walked out of the store without paying for the sandwiches. Employees at the 7-Eleven reportedly told authorities Sheehan seemed very intoxicated and caused a disruption.

Sheehan exhibited the same disruptive behaviors with officers, police said.

Sheehan was placed under arrest and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Sheehan remained in custody Tuesday morning without bond set. He's next due in court Dec. 12 for his arraignment.

