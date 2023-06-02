Uber passenger is shot several times while riding in back of car, Michigan cops say

A 34-year-old woman was shot while riding in the backseat of an Uber, Michigan authorities say.

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday, June 2, on Interstate 94. The ridesharepassenger had been picked up from her home in Detroit, state police said.

For unknown reasons, a vehicle described as a “dark sedan” pulled up beside the Uber vehicle on the interstate and someone in the car fired multiple shots, according to state police.

The woman was shot several times and a trooper “applied a tourniquet to her leg,” state police said. She was taken to a hospital, but police did not provide an update about her condition.

State police said the Uber driver was not injured in the shooting. The shooter has not been identified.

Several shell casings were found on the interstate, which was closed as a part of the investigation.

“Members of our freeway investigate support team are just starting their investigation,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “Currently the motive behind the shooting is unknown, but we hope to narrow that down as we speak with the victims.”

