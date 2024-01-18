Uber passenger stabs fellow rider, then driver runs for safety, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania man stabbed a fellow passenger in an Uber, news outlets reported.

On the way to the victim’s home, Christopher Cavanagh, 40, pulled a knife and stabbed the passenger in the chest when the two got into a fight, according to court documents and Penn Live. The Uber driver called 911 to report the incident before pulling over and running for safety, the Observer-Reporter wrote.

The injured passenger was transported to the hospital, the outlet said, but there is no report on their current condition.

Cavanagh was arrested Jan. 12 in Cecil Township, court records show. Attorney information was not listed.

Cavanagh was charged with aggravated assault, harassment and public drunkenness, according to court records. His bail was set at $100,000, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 25, according to court records.

An Uber spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement, “Violence has no place on the Uber platform, and these details are concerning. We’re continuing to look into this, and have reached out to the driver and the victim to check in with them.”

Cecil Township is about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

