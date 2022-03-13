Uber raises prices to keep up with gas costs — but not in NYC

ROBYN BECK/AFP/TNS
Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Uber prices are getting pumped up.

The ride share company is raising prices on rides across the country in response to rising gas prices. However, New York City alone is exempt from the change.

Uber rides will cost either 45 cents or 55 cents more, depending on the location, the company announced Friday. Uber Eats deliveries will cost either 35 cents or 45 cents more.

The fee will go directly to drivers, according to Uber. The increase will last for at least 60 days, beginning Wednesday. But it won’t happen at all in New York.

“On March 1, drivers in New York City received a 5.3% increase to the city’s mandated minimum earnings standard, which accounts for increased operating costs, and the vast majority of NYC delivery workers use bicycles, not cars,” Uber said in a news release footnote.

The New York exemption applies to trips that start in the city and food delivery orders that end in the city.

Gas prices have skyrocketed due to a combination of inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupting supply. The already soaring prices hit record-highs after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

