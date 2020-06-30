Uber reportedly in talks to buy Postmates after Grubhub deal falls through

Uber is reportedly considering a deal for another food delivery app after talks with Grubhub fell through.

Uber is discussing an agreement to buy Postmates for $2.6 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The two companies could reach a deal soon, but the deal could also still fall apart, sources told The New York Times.

Representatives from Postmates and Uber, which already operates Uber Eats, declined to comment.

This comes after Uber made an offer in May to acquire food delivery service Grubhub. A month later, the Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com acquired Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal, creating one of the world's largest restaurant delivery companies.

Uber’s acquisition of Grubhub would have given the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business.

Uber Eats revenue is up 53% from last year, the company said, as customers used more food delivery apps amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

