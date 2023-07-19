Uber ride turns into carjacking; passenger arrested on several charges, CCSO says

A seemingly easy drive on a humid June Saturday night turned dangerous when a Fort Myers man attacked his female Uber driver.

Hunter Cook, 28, faces charges of carjacking and obstruction of justice.

According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, shortly before midnight June 24, Cook requested an Uber ride from Seed to Table, 4385 Immokalee Road, to Master Bait & Tackle, 4465 Bonita Beach Road, which is under Collier County jurisdiction.

At the conclusion of the roughly 13-minute ride, authorities reported Cook was "belligerent and quarrelsome."

The driver told authorities Cook made several vulgar, insulting and degrading remarks toward her regarding ethnicity and language. She said Cook's actions prompted her to remember the name, repeating it to herself throughout the drive.

When they arrived at the destination shortly after midnight, the driver asked Cook to exit the car, but he refused, according to the report.

The driver opened the door and asked Cook to leave, he ran to the front passenger seat and sat, demanding a ride to a separate location.

When she informed Cook his Uber ride had concluded, the affidavit says, Cook became more irate and continued his outburst of vulgar and degrading remarks.

The driver called 911 for law enforcement's assistance, causing Cook to become more agitated, aggressive and hostile toward the driver. He then walked to the driver's side, battered her and removed her from the car while she was on the 911 call.

Cook then stripped her cellphone and threw it across Bonita Beach Road, continuing to batter and choke the victim, authorities said.

The driver said she was unable to fight back due to Cook's size and strength. He then stole the car.

Authorities said that due to the cellphone's damage, the victim was unable to continue communicating with dispatchers.

Deputies on Friday completed and submitted a subpoena to Uber under the victim's name for late June 24 and early June 25.

The subpoena revealed Cook was the only confirmed passenger during that time. Authorities left a voicemail for Cook on Friday, who turned himself in Monday.

"The behavior described is completely unacceptable and not tolerated on the platform. As soon as this incident was reported to us, we banned the rider," Gabriela Condarco-Quesada, spokesperson for Uber, wrote in a statement. "We have been in touch with the driver to offer our support and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Cook is due in court Aug. 14 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County deputies: Fort Myers man carjacked Uber driver