Uber to roll out fuel surcharge in United States amid high gas prices

An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday U.S. customers, excluding New York City, will have to pay a fuel surcharge from March 16 as the ride-hailing firm tries to address concerns of drivers and couriers hit by record high gasoline prices.

Customers will have to pay a surcharge fee of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each Uber trip and 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location. The money charged will go directly to the workers, Uber said.

The surcharge will last for at least 60 days after which it will make adjustments based on feedback from workers and customers.

The move comes as many Uber drivers have been protesting on social media over high gas costs that have been eating into their earnings even as the company raised its profitability outlook, with some asking if it was still worth getting behind the wheel.

Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a major oil producer, had crippled global oil trade and could further lift gasoline prices.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Uber, Lyft drivers reeling from high prices

    Sky high gas prices has Uber and Lyft drivers asking for help.

  • Uber Adds Fuel Surcharge to Help Drivers With High Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is tacking on a fuel surcharge to rides and food-delivery orders in a bid to ease drivers’ gas bill amid record-high prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for Ukra

  • UK FCA Orders Operators to Shut Down Crypto ATMs

    The watchdog has warned that any crypto ATMs operating in the country are illegal and must be shut down.

  • Target (TGT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

    Target (TGT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • U.S. Treasury Department stresses that Russia sanctions extend to cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidance on Friday clarifying that U.S. citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency. OFAC said in the guidance that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency, "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions." The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Could Surge 26%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The consensus price target hints at a 26.2% upside potential for Target (TGT). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Your Kid Is A Crypto Whiz? You May Soon Face A Hefty Tax Bill

    A growing number of teens are dabbling in cryptocurrency. That adds a wrinkle to already murky rules surrounding crypto taxes.

  • Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on recession risk

    Investors are rushing to recalibrate their portfolios for a potentially extended period of elevated commodity prices, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparks eye-popping moves in raw materials that threaten to exacerbate inflation and hurt growth. Wild moves have been the norm in commodities over the last few weeks, as the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia helped lift oil prices to 14-year highs and natural gas prices near records. Prices for wheat and copper stand near all-time highs, while a doubling of the price of nickel earlier this week forced the London Metals Exchange to halt trading in the metal.

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineThe decision came as the Cyber

  • U.S. hits Russian billionaire, Putin spokesman's family with fresh sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been hit by a slew of measures since launching its Feb. 24 invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, which Moscow says is "a special operation" to disarm its neighbor and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis." Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

  • Jones Soda launches new line of cannabis-infused products

    Bohb Blair, Chief Brand Officer at Mary Jones, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Jones Soda's new line of THC-infused sodas, syrups, and gummies as well as the outlook for cannabis legalization.

  • Father who lost entire family begs for forgiveness after wife and two children killed in Russian ‘ceasefire’

    ‘Forgive me, I didn’t cover you’

  • Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

    The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it's at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly. Musk presents himself as a creature of pure ID, one who can disrupt the stock market with a few tweets, while Grimes presents herself as a real-time anime character.

  • DiDi Had To Postpone Its IPO After Jack Ma's Ant: Bloomberg

    DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) had to pull the brakes on its Hong Kong listing as it failed to satisfy China's concerns over sensitive data leak, Bloomberg reports. Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Chinese counterpart remained vulnerable to the possible derailing of its listing plans and regulatory penalties. The ride-hailing company's main apps were removed from local app stores in 2021 remained suspended for the time being. Related Content: Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got

  • U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status - sources

    The United States, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will move on Friday to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status over its invasion of Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the situation told Reuters. President Joe Biden will announce the plans at the White House at 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), said one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity. The White House said Biden would announce "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine", but gave no details.

  • Home Price Growth Could Peak in May -- So You May Want to List Your Home Soon

    In fact, Zillow expects home value growth to continue rising through the spring. It also anticipates annual home price growth peaking at 21.6% in May. The bad news, though, is that Zillow then anticipates a gradual decline in home price growth so that come January of 2023, it will be limited to 17.3%.

  • Russia draft law raises doubt over fate of $10 billion of jets

    Russia published a draft law on Thursday that could prevent its airlines returning leased aircraft, raising the stakes in a showdown with Western finance over $10 billion of jets. Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets - with very little success. Under the proposed law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay leases in roubles throughout 2022.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tests suppliers on 787 output hikes -sources

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co is yet to see any respite from a freeze in deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner - but that has not stopped it testing suppliers' capacity to meet output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The planemaker has stopped making public predictions on when it will win approval from U.S. regulators to resume deliveries, halted for nearly a year by factory defects in a still-running saga that is costing $5.5 billion overall. Boeing's production strategy hinges on several key unknowns including when deliveries restart, how quickly it can reduce an overhang of more than 100 undelivered 787s and the extent to which the Ukraine crisis dampens already weak demand.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'