Uber Seals a Deal to Gobble Up Postmates

On Monday morning, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) announced that its board of directors has agreed to buy one of its rivals in the meal delivery space, Postmates, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.65 billion (according to current market values). Uber estimates that it will need to issue about 84 million shares for the acquisition, which will have comparatively little effect on its existing 1.734 billion shares.





Shares of Uber were up approximately 4.89% to $32.39 in midday trading following the announcement.

According to the announcement, the transaction brings together the companies' complementary market shares and combines Uber's platform and new focus on groceries and essentials with Postmates' local restaurant connections and "delivery-as-a-service" model. Uber plans to keep the Postmates app up and running separately post-merger in order to avoid driving away customers due to loss of familiarity, but both the Postmates and Uber Eats services will have a combined merchant and delivery network.

Ube's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had the following to say:



"Uber and Postmates have long shared a belief that platforms like ours can power much more than just food delivery--they can be a hugely important part of local commerce and communities, all the more important during crises like COVID-19. As more people and more restaurants have come to use our services, Q2 bookings on Uber Eats are up more than 100 percent year on year. We're thrilled to welcome Postmates to the Uber family as we innovate together to deliver better experiences for consumers, delivery people, and merchants across the country."







Valuing a deal

The announcement comes shortly after Uber's negotiations with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) fell through, with Grubhub entering an agreement to be acquired by Europe's Just Eat Takeaway (XAMS:TKWY). Compared to a deal with Grubhub, Uber will likely face less regulatory scrutiny as the companies' combined U.S. delivery services will still be behind privately-owned DoorDash.

Previously, Postmates had been considering its options in light of the favorable market environment, including going public on its own or being acquired by a special purpose acquisition company (a type of blank-shell company created to acquire existing businesses).

With higher demand for meal delivery services in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, quite a few companies in this space have been looking to either find an attractive acquisition target to improve their market share or capitalize on high market valuations to sell. In its previous round of fundraising in September of 2019, Postmates was valued at $2.4 billion, so Uber's deal represents a 10% increase compared to 10 months ago.

Financials

Uber in particular may need to rely heavily on this source of increased demand, as the company's already barely profitable ridesharing segment has taken an 80% hit to gross booking revenue. With gross booking revenue for Uber Eats increasing by 50% in the first quarter of 2020 and 100% in the second quarter, consolidating a higher position in meal delivery could serve as the breath of fresh air that the company needs to support its balance sheet.

Though it is more widely known for its ridesharing and food delivery services, Uber is a technology company, which makes it more than a little difficult to value. It is still very much in the "unprofitable" category as it has yet to turn a quarterly net profit after going public in 2019.

