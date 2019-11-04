Uber Stock’s Potential Justifies Risk of Buying Before Earnings, Says Wedbush

Since its May IPO, Uber Technologies (UBER) has been, for want of a better description, a bit of a car crash. Its share price is down about 25% from its launch, as investors have yet to be convinced in the ridesharing pioneer’s ability to come good.

Uber will report third-quarter results today, after the market closed, and unlike its rival, Lyft, which has now provided targets on profitability, investors have yet to gleam a proper insight into its bottom-line strategy.

However, ahead of the earnings announcement, Wedbush’s Ygal Arounian issued a glowing assessment of Uber’s prospects. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the stock along with a $58 target price, which implies about 90% upside from current levels. (To see Arounian’s track record, click here)

Arounian noted, "A core tenet of our longer term positive thesis on the name is around Uber's ability to morph its unrivaled ridesharing platform into a broader consumer engine with Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and autonomous initiatives to hit its full monetization potential at scale.”

Arounian believes Uber is much more than a ridesharing platform, one whose true potential has yet to be unlocked and has the “DNA to become a game changing consumer distribution ecosystem over the coming years.”

Certainly, its first major spin-off, Uber Eats, has gone down smoothly so far, with some arguing the economics of the food delivery business trump those of its ridesharing counterpart due to restaurants sharing the economic burden. Its adjusted revenue increased by 53% in 2Q, eating into industry leader Grubhub’s profits. However, competition is fierce in the field, with several players, such as, DoorDash and Postmates, vying for market share.

Uber’s earnings reports so far have gained a reputation for being somewhat murky, but one thing canny investors will be keen to get a clear view on is contribution profit – the money from its main businesses. In Q2, contribution profit dropped by 40%. Add that to the $5.24 billion Q2 loss, and revenue growth rate slowing down by 14%, it’s no wonder investors are skeptical.

Arounian, however, remains bullish stating “The ridesharing industry has become one of the most transformational growth sectors of the consumer market over the past 5 years with Uber establishing itself as the clear #1 player and in our opinion is paving a similar road to what Amazon did to transform retail/e-commerce”

To fully realize Arounian’s vision for Uber, it will need to take advantage of its potential to “become a game changing consumer distribution ecosystem”, and investors will need get an indication it is moving toward profitability, sooner, rather than later.

All in all, with a stock price down 25% over the past six months, you might think that Uber running out of juice -- but Wall Street begs to differ. TipRanks' survey of stock analyst ratings shows that, on average, Wall Street considers the ride-hailing giant a "strong buy," and capable of delivering as much as a 66% profit if it reaches its $51 price target. (See Uber stock analysis on TipRanks)

