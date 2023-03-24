When Will Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. The US$63b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$9.1b on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Uber Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Uber Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 39 American Transportation analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.4b in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Uber Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Uber Technologies is its debt-to-equity ratio of 110%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

