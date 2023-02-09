Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2023

Balaji Krishnamurthy : Thank you, Angela. Thank you for joining us today and welcome to Uber's fourth quarter 2022 presentation. On the call today we have Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi and CFO, Nelson Chai. During today's call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included in the press release supplemental slides and our filings with the SEC, each of which is posted to investor.uber.com. As a reminder, these numbers are unaudited and may be subject to change. Certain statements in this presentation and on this call are forward-looking statement. Such statements can be identified but such as believe, expect, intend and may, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement.

Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statement and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement we make today, except as required by law. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statement, please refer to the press release the issue today as well as risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other filings made for the SEC went public. We published our quarterly earnings press release, prepared remarks and supplemental slides to our Investor Relations website earlier today. And we ask you to review those documents if you haven't already. We will open the call to questions following brief opening remarks from Dara.

With that, let me hand it over to Dara.

Dara Khosrowshahi: Thanks, Balaji. We delivered our strongest quarter ever in Q4, with gross bookings of 26% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA of $665 million exceeded the high-end of our guidance for the sixth quarter in a row and we delivered strong incremental adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%. We've reached several new modes phones this quarter. We crossed 2 billion quarterly trips, and our Mobility consumer base exceeded $100 million for the first time in our history. At the same time, we're laser-focused on making Uber the best platform for earners, with over 5.4 million people earning on Uber around the world, another all-time high. Put simply, the Uber platform has never been stronger and we're making great progress building on our platform advantage through advertising and membership.

Despite any macroeconomic uncertainty, I'm more confident than ever in our prospects. We're entering the year with great momentum. Mobility trip growth is accelerating and Delivery remains resilient. But we are far from complacent, and we'll continue to hold ourselves to high standards of growth and profitability to deliver yet another record year in 2023. With that, let's open it up to questions.

A - Balaji Krishnamurthy : Angela, please, do you have questions?

