Is Uber Technologies (UBER) an Interesting Stock?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -2.43%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -2.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -2.41%, compared to a return of -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Sector allocation dragged the fund’s relative performance in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a technology company that operates through mobility, delivery, and freight segments. On November 11, 2022, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock closed at $29.15 per share. One-month return of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was 12.37% and its shares lost 33.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)   has a market capitalization of $58.137 billion.

Artisan Partners made the following comment about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"During the quarter, we began new GardenSM campaigns in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Shopify. In July, we initiated our position in Uber, a leader in global ride-hailing and online food delivery. We believe the company is wellpositioned to benefit from strong secular tailwinds in both of its core businesses. Earlier this year, management outlined a plan at its investor day to achieve $4 billion of free cash flow by 2024, an encouraging commitment given investors have maligned the company for years of being unprofitable. We witnessed solid progress toward achieving this goal in the company’s most recent earnings results, where it beat expectations for the quarter on both fronts and delivered positive FCF for the first time. The company also indicated it isn’t seeing any evidence of slowing demand. We recognize the execution risk associated with Uber achieving its long-term targets, and the path likely won’t be linear, which is why we are keeping our position size modest until we see signs of continued operational momentum in the coming quarters."

Photo by Zhuo Cheng you on Unsplash

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is in 8th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 129 hedge fund portfolios held Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) at the end of the second quarter, which was 144 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in another article and shared the best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Sell Generac Holdings (GNRC) Now?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -2.43%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -2.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -2.41%, compared to a […]

  • Ray Dalio Stock Portfolio Q3 2022: Top 10 Small-Cap Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 small-cap stocks from Ray Dalio’s Q3 2022 portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Ray Dalio Stock Portfolio Q3 2022: Top 5 Small-Cap Stocks. According to Royce Investment Partners, although equity prices declined in the volatile market environment through the first […]

  • With Its CEO Out, Is Kohl's Stock a Buy?

    Investors are suddenly encouraged again, but the key headwinds remain regardless of who's at the helm.

  • After Earnings and Burning Cash, Is Lyft in Trouble?

    Lyft just reported its biggest quarter ever, and management is optimistic. But a weakening balance sheet and continued cash burn paint a different picture.

  • Here’s Why Artisan Partners Ended its Position in Ball Corporation (BALL)

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -2.43%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -2.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -2.41%, compared to a […]

  • Better Buy: Walmart vs. Costco

    The S&P 500 is already off 17% this year although that's up from its 2022 lows. The S&P 500 has lost value in only 10 out of the last 50 years, so it's a fairly unusual event. The S&P 500 is an index, and its performance reflects the average of the 500 stocks it tracks.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

    Burry's new bets on the likes of Qurate Retail and Charter Communications lifted the value of his portfolio from about $3 million to over $41 million.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.