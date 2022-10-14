Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $24.71, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 24.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.02 billion, up 65.46% from the prior-year quarter.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.64 per share and revenue of $31.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1684.62% and +79.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



