Uber: Top Analysts Say the Road Ahead is Rocky

After a disappointing May IPO that only raised $8 billion compared to the expected $120 billion, the Street is divided on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). When share prices hovered below the $45 IPO price until June 5, many investors lost hope that the ride sharing platform could make a recovery. However, some analysts and financial bloggers believe that several factors are ready to fuel Uber’s growth. But how do investors know whose case is stronger in the battle of the bulls and the bears?

We take a closer look to see which side investors should take.

The Bear Case

Many investors are concerned that Uber won’t be able to produce sustainable profits. Historically, the company reported GAAP net losses of $2.6 billion in 2015, $3.8 billion in 2016, $4.5 billion in 2017, and $3.9 billion in 2018. While it tried to represent its 2018 profit loss as showing signs of improvement in its April IPO S-1 prospectus, investors actually saw that the segregated ongoing and discontinued results demonstrated zero improvement.

It didn’t help the situation when the company reported on May 30 that Q1 operational losses exceeded $1 billion, an increase of 116% percent from the prior-year quarter.

Also hindering its path to profitability is its growing competition. It competitor, Lyft Inc. (LYFT), has been offering its riders aggressively discounted fares to try and gain some of Uber’s market share. This strategy has been working, with HSBC analysts finding that riders are more willing to choose the service with cheaper fares, even if that means they have to wait longer for rides.

HSBC analyst, Mariya Kahn, initiated her coverage with a Hold rating and set a price target of $49 on July 22. While the analyst sees 12% upside potential, she warns investors to proceed with caution. “We see its path to profitability as being slowed, the company will need to fend off tough and persistent rivals that cater to price-conscious consumers,” Kahn said.

Five-star analyst, Scott Devitt, also expressed his concern that Uber’s size could be its downfall. Only July 2, he initiated his coverage with a Hold rating and $50 price target, indicating 14% upside potential. “Uber faces competitors globally in its ride-sharing and food-delivery businesses. We also expect Uber to have slower adjusted net revenue growth and a longer road to profitability than Lyft,” he said. Devitt has a 72% success rate and 22% average return per rating.

The Bull Case

Despite bearish media sentiment, some investors believe Uber is set to be a growth stock in the long run.

Monthly active users increased to 93 million in Q1, up 33% year-over-year. Quarterly gross bookings also reached $14.6 billion, up 34% from the prior-year period.

The company is expanding its business model to include new forms of transportation. On July 24, it was announced that Uber Freight, its app that matches carriers with shippers, will try to take a piece of Europe’s $500 billion trucking market with the app's launch in Germany. In the U.S., its trucking business generated more than $125 million in revenue in the first quarter. Uber also plans to launch a shared air transportation service in 2023.

After rumors started swirling regarding Uber’s interest in acquiring Postmates, Needham stated that they believe the acquisition could bring Uber one step closer to achieving profitability. “Recent channel checks with Chicago restaurants suggest that Uber may be gaining some market share on the leader GrubHub (GRUB). We believe that the fickleness of customers would require some consolidation, but we contend that Uber's speculated interest in acquiring Postmates is likely at a lower price than indicated in the recent Recode report,” analyst Brad Erickson said on July 15. He reiterated his Buy rating and price target of $52, suggesting 19% upside potential.