Uber to give UK drivers minimum wage, pension, holiday pay

  • FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, former Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam, left, and James Farrar pose for the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of a legal hearing over employment rights in London. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Farrar and Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement, the changes stopped short of the Supreme Court's ruling that pay should be calculated from when drivers log on to the app until they log off. And they said the company can't decide by itself the expense base for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
1 / 2

Britain Uber

FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, former Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam, left, and James Farrar pose for the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of a legal hearing over employment rights in London. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Farrar and Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement, the changes stopped short of the Supreme Court's ruling that pay should be calculated from when drivers log on to the app until they log off. And they said the company can't decide by itself the expense base for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
KELVIN CHAN
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits.

The ride hailing giant's announcement Tuesday comes after it lost an appeal last month at the U.K. Supreme Court following a yearslong court battle. The court's decision holds wider implications for the country's gig economy.

Uber said it's extending the benefits immediately to its more than 70,000 drivers in the U.K. Drivers will earn at least the minimum wage, which currently stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.12), after accepting a trip request and expenses, and will still be able to earn more.

Drivers will also get holiday pay equal to about 12% of their earnings, paid every two weeks. And they'll be enrolled in a pension plan that both they and the company will pay into.

“This is an important day for drivers in the U.K.," Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said in a filing to the SEC. He noted that drivers will still be able to work on a flexible basis. “Uber is just one part of a larger private-hire industry, so we hope that all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives.”

The drivers who filed the case welcomed the news but said it's not enough.

Uber has “arrived to the table with this offer a day late and a dollar short, literally,” James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement. They said the changes stopped short of the Supreme Court's ruling that pay should be calculated from when drivers log on to the app until they log off. And they said the company can't decide by itself the expense base for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement.

Farrar and Aslam had taken their case to an employment tribunal, which found drivers are not independent contractors, but should be designated workers, which under British law means their work terms are more casual than employees but still come with some benefits. Uber lost two rounds of appeals before the Supreme Court decision.

Providing more benefits for its drivers is likely to raise costs for San Francisco-based Uber, which already was struggling to make a profit and had previously run into regulatory trouble in London, where authorities had sought to revoke its license. It said, however, that it wasn't adjusting its earnings forecast for the year.

The move in the U.K. contrasts with the outcome of a November ballot proposition in California, where voters passed an initiative exempting app-based ride-hailing and food delivery services from classifying their drivers as employees instead of contractors.

___

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at www.twitter.com/chanman

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea Cautions Biden Administration to Avoid 'Causing a Stink' After Pyongyang Outreach Attempt

    After the Biden administration launched attempts to reach out to Pyongyang, North Korea, the country has warned the U.S. against “causing a stink.”

  • Apparel Retail Looks to Stimulus, PPP to Weather Ongoing Slump

    Retail groups hope the $1.9 trillion stimulus and PPP loans can sustain the economy until widespread vaccinations restore public safety.

  • Covid explainer: What is the US doing with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

    As Europe responds to fallout from blood-clotting claims, the United States remains unwilling to share tens of millions of doses stockpiled

  • Help! How Do I Avoid Irritation When Using Retinol?

    So, you’ve started out on your retinol journey—you’ve learned all about the different types of retinoids , you found the best...

  • Iran's Supreme Leader 'authorised cyber operation to harm Trump' in 2020 vote

    Iran's Supreme Leader personally authorised a cyber campaign that aimed to prevent Donald Trump winning re-election in 2020, according to a new US intelligence report. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" out of fears that Mr Trump's administration would continue with its policy of sanctions and 'maximum pressure' against Tehran. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) - the first US government report on the matter since November’s vote. The ODNI concluded that Iranian regime was driven by fears that the Trump administration posed an “acute threat” to its survival. It said that Iranian operatives created and amplified social media content criticising Mr Trump, spreading at least 1,000 pieces of unique content.

  • Biden facing pressure to address crisis at the border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to 'admit' there is a crisis at the border.

  • The Race for Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants Heats Up; 3 Stocks to Consider

    Let’s talk about the economy and COVID-19. Normally, this is a subject that will dwell on the economic disaster of the past year – the sharp recession last winter, the huge spike in unemployment, the unprecedented surge in government debt. All of these are important, even urgent, topics for discussion, but we’re here to talk about vaccines and opportunity. Specifically, the vaccines coming out of the biotech sector, and the opportunities they’ll bring. The rapid spread of COVID around the world led to huge push by the Big Pharma industry to create a working vaccine for the disease – a push that has had successful results. Two working vaccines were in production and getting to the general public before the end of 2020, and several others vaccine manufacturers had products in development or in approval in the early months of this year. It was an impressive display of medical and technological know-how, put to the public benefit. The advent of vaccines, however, did not put the COVID pandemic to rest. As this virus has been mutating, and new variants are beginning to spread. The existing vaccines may prove effective, but they may not – and just as we get a new flu shot every year, we may be looking at a situation in which we will need our regular ‘corona boosters’ to cope with the shifting variants of the virus. And now we get to the opportunities. A global vaccination program, and new vaccines for new strains, will present a huge business opening for biopharma companies involved in vaccine research and production. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three biopharma firms that stand to gain as the vaccination opportunities expand. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) We’ll start in the DC suburbs, where Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax is a specialist biotech firm focusing on developing vaccines for respiratory illnesses. The company was involved in earlier work on the SARS and MERS viral outbreaks, which left it uniquely pre-adapted for work on the COVID-19 agent; both the SARS and MERS viruses come from the same class of coronaviruses as COVID-19. Earlier this month, Novavax reported that its COVID-19 vaccine program had completed Phase 3 trials, and demonstrated a 96.4% efficacy against the original strain of the virus. In addition, Novavax’s vaccine is also in a Phase 2b trial against the South Africa variant of the virus. The company announced that data from that trial shows a 55.4% efficacy against the South African strain, in patients who are HIV-negative. In both studies, the vaccine candidate achieved its statistical goals, including 100% protection against severe disease and hospitalization. Covering this stock for B. Riley Securities, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s successful vaccine trials, and sees them as the surest path forward for Novavax. “NVAX [is] ahead in the marathon of building durable vaccines' franchise, primarily via designing multi-valent booster vaccine candidate that could also include both their late-stage vaccine candidates against C-19 and influenza," Mamtani noted. The analyst added, "We continue to believe recent stock volatility presents yet another attractive opportunity to accumulate NVAX shares, particularly in light of a highly derisked catalyst profile constituting of several regulatory approvals globally beginning with reiterated guidance of U.K. MHRA filing in early 2Q and U.S. FDA filing within 2Q.” To this end, Mamtani rates NVAX shares as a Buy, and his $397 price target implies a 74% upside potential for the coming year. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street analysts agree that NVAX is a solid prospect for investors; all 5 of the recent reviews here are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Shares are trading for $201.50, and the $307.40 average price target suggests ~35% one-year upside. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks) VBI Vaccines (VBIV) The next COVID warrior we’re looking at is VBI Vaccines, another company that specializes in vaccine research and has taken up the challenge of the novel coronavirus. The company has a history of working with difficult to treat, chronic viral diseases, such as Hepatitis B, but has also worked with other coronaviruses in the past. The big news here came out earlier this month, when VBI and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) together announced a partnership to use VBI’s vaccine candidates in research against the B.1.351 variant of the COVID-19 virus. This is the South African variant, and is known to be more resistant to existing treatments. Development of a vaccine against this strain would be a major step forward against the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership comes with $33 million in funding for VBI adapt its enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine technology against the South African variant. VBI’s eVLP technology has already been tested in preclinical studies against SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 agent), and has shown promise in inducing antibody titers against all three variants. Additionally – and, perhaps, more excitingly – the vaccine candidate has also shown reactivity to HCoV-OC43, one of the already known seasonal coronaviruses. All of this has attracted attention from Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse. “Partnership with CEPI coupled with our macro thesis on COVID (which is that the virus is endemic and variant vaccines plus annual boosts will be required for years or even in perpetuity) collectively sets up VBI for a meaningful elevation in profile of its COVID vaccine programs and more broadly its eVLP platform with an important organization (CEPI) that also announced a $3.5B initiative today to cut vaccine development timelines for future pandemics,” Seedhouse opined. Seedhouse puts a $9 price target on this stock, showing confidence in a robust 159% upside for the next 12 months, and supporting his Strong Buy rating. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Overall, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Wall Street analyst consensus – 4 reviewers have weighed in, and they have all put a seal of approval here, for a Strong Buy rating. VBIV shares are trading for $3.47, and the $6.75 average price target suggests room for 94% growth this year. (See VBIV stock analysis on TipRanks) Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Moderna has made waves in the news, as it was one of the first two companies, along with Pfizer, to release an effective COVID-19 vaccine to the market. Moderna’s shot – a two-dose vaccine based on mRNA technology – has been in the headlines since November, and the company’s stock skyrocketed 480% over the past 12 months From the beginning of the vaccination programs, there have been questions and concerns relating to the possibility of booster shots. Will they be needed, will they be safe, will they increase efficacy? Moderna is working to answer those questions, and on March 10 the company announced that it has begun dosing patients for its study of COVID boosters, in an amendment to ongoing Phase 2 trials. The stock is up more than 9% since that announcement. Moderna’s booster announcement highlights an unusual feature of the COVID vaccine development program, one that is visible across the board. The vaccines are moving fast through the development process. Partly, this is due to the ability of companies to build on previous work in relation to SARS and MERS, and partly it is due to development programs like Moderna’s pushing the vaccine candidates through separate parts of the development and clinical trial phases simultaneously. Moderna’s booster program will test the current vaccine, and vaccine candidates, against several strains of the novel coronavirus. In a note for Brookline Capital, analyst Leah Rush Cann sees Moderna on a long-term runway to increased sales and profits, deriving directly from the company’s success with the COVID-19 vaccine program. The analyst writes that the “announcement for progress on a variant-addressing COVID-19 vaccine supports our conviction for our outlook that mRNA-1273, and potentially variant-addressing vaccines or boosters, could have 2030 sales of $51.4 billion and account for 51% of Moderna’s 2030 revenue…" The analyst added, "We continue to believe that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has increasingly superior attributes, and re-confirms the flexibility and power of mRNA platforms; allowing them to adapt for variations and mutations in infectious diseases very quickly.” In line with her comments, Cann set her outlook on the stock to Buy, and her $205 target price suggests that the growth will hit 32% over the next 12 months. (To watch Cann’s track record, click here) Debates over the vaccines have been reflected in debates over the stock, and Moderna has a mix of reviews from Wall Street’s analysts. Of the 13 reviews on file, 6 are to Buy, 5 to Hold, and 2 to Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $168.08, implying an upside of 8% from the trading price of $155. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Analysis: Even the NBA trade deadline has a different feel

    If these were normal times, the Toronto Raptors would probably be on the cusp of trading Kyle Lowry to a contender right about now. The Raptors have shown no desire to move Lowry, in part because they still very much remain in the playoff mix and soon they'll get five players back after missing time for virus-related reasons. Pretty much every team, apologies to maybe Detroit and Minnesota, are also realistically in the postseason mix.

  • Andy Dalton’s arrival doesn’t sway the betting markets in Chicago’s favor

    The Bears added a quarterback today. It didn’t change their perception in the betting markets for 2021, at least not for the better. The folks at PointsBet have kept the Bears at 45-1 to win the Super Bowl after the addition of Andy Dalton. At least one other sportsbook, William Hill, dropped the Bears from [more]

  • Seven Killed in String of Shootings at Atlanta Asian Spas

    Elijah Nouvelage/ReutersAt least seven people were killed Tuesday in a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at spas in the Atlanta area.Violence first erupted at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, where two people were killed and one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, police said. Two others were injured in the shooting, according to the Cherokee County sheriff’s office.None of the victims were immediately identified, and the sheriff’s office released an image of a suspect and his vehicle.Roughly an hour later, four Asian women were fatally shot at two spas on the same street in Atlanta, three at Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa across the block, police said. Officers had just arrived at the first location and made the grisly discovery of several victims, when they learned the chaos was still unfolding. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters late Tuesday.Police stressed that it is still much too early in the investigation to say whether the shootings were connected, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area.Bryant declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying “We can’t make that determination just yet.”Similarly, little to no information was available on the victims, including whether they were spa workers or customers. But Bryant said that “it appears that all the victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

    In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky were on the verge Tuesday of joining forces to loosen the state's voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture. A measure overwhelmingly approved Tuesday in the state Senate would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. The bill also seeks to strengthen election security protections.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Rebel priests vow to bless same-sex couples

    In defiance of church orders, a dissident band of Roman Catholic priests on Tuesday said they would continue blessing same-sex couples… a day after the Vatican said such relationships cannot be blessed. In some countries, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage… setting off alarm bells among Church conservatives. That led to Monday’s ruling, backed by Pope Francis, which greatly disappointed gay Catholics. Now - an Austrian-based group known as the Parish Priests Initiative is fighting back.In a Tuesday statement, the group said they were deeply appalled by the new decree and that (quote): “This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis.”"We will - in solidarity with so many - not reject any loving couple in the future who ask to celebrate God's blessing, which they experience every day, also in a worship service.”The rebel group led by Father Helmut Schueller has long been a thorn in the side of the Vatican. The group - now with 350 members from the ranks of the official Church - also wants rules changed so that priests can marry and women can become priests.

  • Recovery in UK bookings unaffected by AstraZeneca setback, airlines say

    A recovery in UK travel bookings appears undimmed by the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere in Europe, airlines said on Tuesday, as the setback threatens to delay immunisation campaigns in affected countries. France, Germany, Italy and 10 other EU states have paused vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot pending the investigation of unusual cases of cerebral thrombosis in a small number of people who had received it. If sustained, the suspension could hamper efforts to bring the pandemic under control and exit lockdowns, particularly in countries such as France whose vaccination plans rely heavily on supplies from AstraZeneca.

  • Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

    (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 72 YEAR-OLD TRUFFLE HUNTER, ZAHRA BUHEIR, SAYING: "Here it is, the truffle... Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface. Truffles that we sell, we cook and eat. It is a blessing from God."Some Iraqis have turned to desert truffle huntingas the country battles an economic crisisLocation: Samawa Desert, IraqBut this year's rain came latemeaning this family could only find one tenth of their usual haul(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 31 YEAR-OLD TRUFFLE HUNTER FROM SAMAWA, MOHSEN FARHAN, SAYING: "After the seasonal rains, there are truffles in these areas. After the rain, most truffles are here. This year it rained but rain came late, so there are only a few truffle. "

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

    The U.S. government is expected to respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of stockpiled AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said Tuesday, as Canadian authorities also seek extra doses from their southern neighbor. Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for extra shipments of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. "I'd say we've made good progress, but the details, figures, provisions, won't be known until Friday," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday morning.

  • Elliott: Tyronn Lue pushes all the right buttons in Clippers' win at Dallas

    Coach Tyronn Lue's postgame remarks Sunday and decision to start Marcus Morris on Monday led the Clippers to a 109-99 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.