Ubiquiti's Teleport Could Be a Game-Changer for Home Wi-Fi

Most of us are turning more and more to high-speed Wi-Fi for everything -- from e-commerce to online banking to even more data-hungry applications like streaming video and gaming. To enable these applications, home "mesh" routers and extenders are gaining popularity as they blanket your home or apartment in high-speed wireless signals -- or at least as much speed as possible from your service provider.

As such, a host of companies have been attacking the home mesh market. These include Google Wi-Fi, which is made by Alphabet; Orbi, made by Netgear; Eero, which was bought by Amazon.com earlier this year, and a host of others.

Among this stiff competition, a more off-the-radar company, Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI), formerly called Ubiquiti Networks (and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market), also has a consumer router and mesh extender system called Amplifi. Ubiquiti traditionally made Wi-Fi equipment for wireless internet service providers and small- to medium-sized enterprises, so it knows its way around Wi-Fi technology.

CEO Robert Pera also once worked at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and taking a design page from the iPhone giant, Ubiquiti made Amplifi easy for the layperson to set up, with a cooler-than-average-looking circular interface, and a host of features consumers might crave.

Recently, Ubiquiti took the mesh wars up a notch, giving consumers its "teleportation" feature at no extra charge.

picture of an Amplifi router on a desk with keys and a smartphone. More

An Amplifi router. Image source: Ubiquiti, Inc.

Teleportation from anywhere to your home

Amplifi Teleport first came out in 2018, allowing users to connect back to their home network via an encrypted VPN (virtual private network) connection, wherever they are in the world. This is important because when you use a public Wi-Fi network or hot spot (say, at a local coffee shop), your web data traffic could be visible to the Wi-Fi administrators and potentially vulnerable to sophisticated hackers. Considering that more and more people are doing privacy-sensitive tasks on the go -- like work presentations in airports or mobile banking -- the lack of privacy on public networks could be a problem.

By allowing encrypted access to your home Amplifi router, not only can you keep sensitive workflows private, but Teleport also enables you to access subscriptions and downloads -- such as your Netflix account -- from anywhere. In certain public hot spots, some content is geo-blocked, but Teleport enables browsing in public that might not otherwise be accessible.

A television with the Amplifi logo against a blue background and two smaller tablets with the Amplifi app open. More