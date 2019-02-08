Ubiquiti Networks Delivers an Impressive Holiday Quarter

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) announced fiscal second-quarter 2019 results early Friday, exceeding expectations for the fourth time in as many reports thanks again to its fast-growing enterprise technology segment.

With shares up more than 16% today as of this writing and 85% over the past year, let's take a closer look at how the networking hardware company capped its first half, as well as what investors should be watching in the coming quarters.

White Ubiquiti Networks wireless router on a bookshelf. More

IMAGE SOURCE: UBIQUITI NETWORKS.

Ubiquiti Networks results: The raw numbers

Metric Fiscal Q1 2019* Fiscal Q1 2018 Year-Over-Year Growth Revenue $307.3 million $250.8 million 22.5% GAAP net income (loss) $77.8 million ($51.5 million) N/A GAAP earnings (loss) per share $1.09 ($0.66) N/A

DATA SOURCE: UBIQUITI NETWORKS. *For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

What happened with Ubiquiti Networks this quarter?

Adjusted for items like stock-based compensation, Ubiquiti Networks' (non-GAAP) net income climbed to $95.1 million, or $1.33 per share, up 75% from $0.76 per share in the same year-ago period.

Ubiquiti Networks does not provide quarterly guidance. So for perspective, most analysts were modeling lower adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share on revenue of $276.4 million.

Despite the impact of tariffs on certain products imported to the U.S. from China, gross margin expanded 7 percentage points year over year to 45.6%. This was well above management's near-term outlook provided in November for between 42% and 45%.

Service provider technology segment sales (including the airMAX airFiber, EdgeMAX, and uFiber product lines) declined 5.6% year over year to $113.2 million.

Enterprise technology segment revenue (including the UniFi, mFi, AmpliFi, and FrontRow products) climbed 48.2% to $194.1 million.

By geography, North American revenue climbed 27.7% to $121.2 million, South American sales increased 0.8% to $20.9 million, EMEA region revenue grew 31.7% to $134.4 million, and Asia-Pacific revenue fell 7% to $30.7 million.

The company repurchased 356,576 shares for $34.7 million between Nov. 8, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2019, good for an average price of $97.31 per share.

Looking forward

Ubiquiti Networks once again declined to hold a subsequent conference call with analysts. But, similar to its past two quarterly reports, the company reiterated its target for gross margin to decline to between 42% and 45% in the near term given the cost of tariffs. Ubiquiti also reaffirmed its longer-term target for gross margin to remain between 45% to 50% as it works to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Finally, the company reiterated its previous full fiscal-year 2019 outlook, which calls for revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, and earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.80 -- with the caveat that the bottom line could decline to "$3.65 [per share] or lower" if tariffs are increased.

In the end, this holiday-quarter performance was as good as any Ubiquiti shareholder could have hoped. And the stock is continuing to respond in kind.

More From The Motley Fool

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ubiquiti Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.