Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) closed at $105, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day.

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) closed the most recent trading day at $105, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer networking company had gained 6.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBNT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect UBNT to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $253.40 million, up 1.03% from the year-ago period.

UBNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.65% and +4.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBNT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UBNT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UBNT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.64, so we one might conclude that UBNT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, UBNT's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research