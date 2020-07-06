An Ubisoft VP has resigned following assault and misconduct allegations

Competitors play to the game BRAWLHALLA during the exhibition of UBISOFT at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center during the 10th edition of Paris Games Week 2019 fair - November 01, 2019, Paris. (Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Maxime Béland, Ubisoft’s vice-president of editorial, has resigned following accusations of assault and misconduct that emerged in recent weeks. Kotaku first reported that Béland had stepped down and Ubisoft has confirmed his resignation to Engadget.

Both Béland and Tommy François, the studio’s vice president of editorial and creative services, were reportedly placed on disciplinary leave in late June. Ubisoft has since confirmed that François is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, and that it had fired another employee at its Toronto studio for “engaging in behaviors that do not align with what is expected of Ubisoft employees.”

Save for a short stint at Epic Games, Béland had worked for Ubisoft for 20 years. He worked on the original Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist and Far Cry 4, among other games.

A dozen current and former Ubisoft Toronto employees spoke with Kotaku, which published a detailed report about alleged misconduct at the studio today. They “described an overall workplace culture that undervalues women’s contributions, normalizes sexism and harassment, and makes excuses for the worst offenders while complaints about them go unheeded.” At one point, Béland’s wife Rima Brek was reportedly the studio’s interim head of HR, and the department had a “reputation for being unhelpful at best,” according to Kotaku.

Last week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot published a letter to employees that detailed a plan to overhaul the company’s culture. As well as investigations into reports of misconduct, Ubisoft has introduced a way to report “harassment, discrimination and other inappropriate behaviors” in confidence. In addition, Ubisoft will revamp the Editorial Group (which until recently consisted entirely of white males), reassign an employee to oversee workplace culture and hire a head of diversity and inclusion.

Here’s the full statement Ubisoft provided to Engadget regarding Béland’s resignation: