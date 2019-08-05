UBS: 3 Top Retail Stocks Best-Positioned For New Tariffs

As if the retail sector didn't have enough to worry about, a new threat has now emerged. On August 1, President Trump announced that the US is implementing 10% tariffs on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods, starting September 1. On the announcement, retail stocks plunged, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF down over 3%.

“The list of products these tariffs will hit are almost entirely consumer oriented… This new 10% tariff on Chinese imports is a direct hit on consumer products and family budgets, plain and simple” the Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote in a statement.

Most retailers expect to pass the tariffs on to consumers, and multiple price rises could damage overall consumer spending. “We’re very concerned this will be a long-term cost baked into what consumers will pay,” Matt Priest, chief executive of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, said in The New York Times.

And UBS analyst Jay Sole didn’t provide much reassurance when he told investors: “Department store P/E valuations look low today, but the market may be underestimating how negatively impacted their earnings might be from tariffs.”

In particular, the analyst singled out names like Macy’s (M), Nordstrom (JWN) and Kohl’s (KSS) as most at risk. This was a call echoed by other firms including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. Nordstrom, for example, is currently trading down a whopping 34% year-to-date. That’s with a Hold analyst consensus.

However there are still some retail names that look compelling. UBS has singled out three specific names with the least risk attached. These are the stocks best-positioned to outperform with the new tariffs says the firm. Let’s take a closer look now:

Nike Inc (NKE)

Just do it. The sportswear giant has managed to maintain significant Street support despite the tariff updates. It’s hard to deny that Nike has considerable China exposure. Company filings reveal that 23% of Nike footwear and 27% of apparel is manufactured in China, while FactSet calculates that 15% of Nike revenue is directly tied to the region.

Nonetheless the stock’s diversified global footprint and strong pricing power are keeping analysts on-side. “Fundamentally, NKE is arguably in its strongest position over the past few years, with robust CC revenue growth, healthy underlying gross margin expansion, a continued eye on the horizon through transformational investments, and strong/healthy growth in DTC/digital” cheers five-star Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul. He has a buy rating on the stock and $100 price target.

Indeed, best performing analysts have a bullish Strong Buy consensus on Nike right now. In the last three months, the stock has received 8 buy ratings vs just 1 hold rating. Meanwhile the $98 average analyst price target suggests sizable upside potential of just over 20%.