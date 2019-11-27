UBS Advisor Jason Stephens Named to Gulfshore Magazine's List of Men and Women of the Year 2019

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfshore Magazine announced that Jason Stephens, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at The Stephens Group, has been named as one of its Men and Women of the Year for 2019.

The Gulfshore Life advisory board, editors and CEO chose a list of community leaders that the team believed are enacting positive change in the area with their philanthropic, policy, business and other community efforts.

Only eight members of Southwest Florida's leaders are chosen for this distinction. The awards were presented on November 13.

"Jason has always exemplified UBS's value of giving back to the community," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Marketing Head of the Florida Gulf Coast region. "We are proud to see his hard work recognized."

A graduate of the University of Florida, Stephens was also on Forbes "America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors" (2017, 2018, 2019), Wall Street's "Top 40 Advisors Under 40" (2015) and Financial Times "Top 400 Financial Advisors" (2016). He is both a Certified Financial Planner and a Chartered Financial Consultant.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.gulfshorelife.com/2019/10/24/mwoty/

