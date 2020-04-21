UBS Advisor, Jason Stephens, Named to Financial Times List of Top 400 Financial Advisors

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

NAPLES, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Jason Stephens, CFP®, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Private Wealth Advisor at The Stephens Group in the Firm's Naples office, has been named to Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors.

Financial Times chooses advisors based on the assets under their management, AUM growth rates, years of experience, their compliance record, industry certifications and online accessibility.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Stephens was on this list in 2016. He has also been honored with Wall Street's "Top 40 Advisors Under 40" (2015), Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in the US" (2013-19) and Forbes "America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors" (2017-2019).

An active member of his community, Stephens was featured in Naples Illustrated as one of their "Super Men" for 2015, and he was one of the "Men and Women of the Year" in 2019 for Gulfshore Life. He is both a Certified Financial Planner and a Chartered Financial Consultant.

"Clearly, Jason is a pivotal part of the Naples community and our UBS family," said Greg Kadet Market Head of UBS's Greater Florida region. "We're incredibly proud of his accomplishments, as well as his dedication to his clients."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/ft-400-top-financial-advisers.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world.

https://www.ubs.com

The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (FT). The FT 400 is based on data gathered from advisors, broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in six primary areas: assets under management (AUM), asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor's future performance. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for inclusion in the FT 400.

