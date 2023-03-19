UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

Meeting on UBS and Credit Suisse at the Swiss Finance Department, in Bern
5
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources.

The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, UBS has agreed to a softening of a material adverse change clause that would void the deal if its credit default spreads jump.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in BengaluruEditing by Frances Kerry and Barbara Lewis)

