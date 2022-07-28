UBS Analyst Who Called Evergrande Rout Sees More Sector Turmoil

John Cheng
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A UBS Group AG analyst who predicted China Evergrande Group’s stock collapse last year is warning of further turmoil ahead for the sector, saying more private builders may go bankrupt as the industry shakeup continues.

John Lam, head of China and Hong Kong property research at the Swiss bank, said government policies so far have failed to solve the fundamental problem -- dearth of home-buyer confidence. And with a cascade of defaults from builders and sluggish property demand roiling the once-mighty industry, he believes the government will “rescue the sector, but not developers.”

“The property sector will still survive, but some privately owned developers may cease to exist in the future,” Lam said in an interview this week. A reshuffle of players means “SOE developers will be able to gain more market share,” he said, referring to state-run firms deemed as safer bets given their healthier balance sheets.

Lam, who joined UBS in 2018 from Morgan Stanley, is known for his contrarian calls within the China property space. He made a rare sell call on Evergrande in January 2021 and slashed its target by 61%. The stock subsequently tumbled more than 90% before trading was suspended in March this year.

Chinese property stocks and bonds have endured more than a yearlong rout as the debt crisis that started with the government’s deleveraging campaign spread to engulf the entire sector. Over the past 12 months, a Bloomberg gauge of developers has tumbled 35% with industry giants Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. down over 70% each before trading halts earlier this year.

Despite Beijing’s efforts to shore up the sector by offering home purchase incentives and facilitating developers’ access to funding, property prices have fallen for 10 consecutive months. Any stock price rebound has been short-lived, with the latest refusal to repay mortgage threatening a broader risk to the economy.

The looming debt maturity wall in the second half of the year will further pressure cash-strapped developers, who will have to “figure out their own way, either by project disposal or selling their listed property management companies, to repay those debts,” Lam said.

Lam, in a recent note, estimated the combined short-term debt of distressed developers amount to be 742 billion yuan ($110 billion). Meanwhile, Beijing is reportedly considering a rescue fund of up to 300 billion yuan to support the sector.

Lam is not alone in calling caution. Citigroup Inc. analysts expect near-term share price shocks ahead of likely weak first-half results. HSBC Holdings Plc analysts are more optimistic, saying investors should position for a broad risk-on rally if policy eases meaningfully.

While deleveraging may take years, more demand-side stimulus would give the sector a shot in the arm, according to Lam.

“To restore homebuyers’ confidence, the government needs to improve the risk-reward for them. So allow some property price appreciation. That will send a strong signal to the market.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

