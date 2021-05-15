UBS Asset, Pictet Seek Out Inflation Safe Havens in Stocks

1 / 3

UBS Asset, Pictet Seek Out Inflation Safe Havens in Stocks

Moxy Ying, Ishika Mookerjee and Lisa Pham
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With the global inflation debate intensifying, equity investors are fine tuning their portfolios to guard against the impact of price pressures.

A preference for companies with the greatest pricing power is one approach adopted by investors from JPMorgan Asset Management to Pictet Wealth Management. While cyclical stocks remain in favor, fund managers are becoming more selective, as pockets of the economically-sensitive asset class may have run too far, too fast.

“You hide in pricing power companies -- those companies that will be able to pass higher raw material costs and wages to the end customer,” said Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva. “Luxury, concessions companies linked to inflation are some of the sectors that will benefit, but even some cyclical or commodity companies have now more pricing power than several years ago too.”

A jump in U.S. consumer prices in April by the most in a decade has intensified an already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures can last. Higher-than-expected factory prices in China last month and the surge in commodity prices, have added to the concerns.

The worries have begun to weigh on stocks. MSCI Inc.’s global equity benchmark slipped 1.6% this week, its biggest drop since February. Technology shares bore the brunt of the weakness as investors bet the return of inflation will bring with it higher interest rates that could hurt stocks with elevated valuations.

Wall Street Can’t Agree If Inflation Is Good or Bad for Stocks

Price Setters

Stocks like U.S. railroad companies and paint manufacturers have historically been good at passing on price pressures, though usually with a time lag, according to Richard Saldanha, a portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

Yet there are differing views about how much this applies right now.

“Consensus believes that cyclical areas such as banks and industrials are the place to hide in an inflationary environment,” said Caroline Keen, a portfolio manager of JPMorgan Global Growth Fund. “We would counter that banks are generally not price setters and many industrial companies such as autos are struggling with cost increases, with an inability to pass these on to consumers.”

Getting Pricey

Cyclical names are also getting more expensive. Banks now trade around 1.1 times their book value, above the sector’s 10-year average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The equivalent for materials stocks is even more extreme after recent surges in commodities like copper and iron ore.

That has made UBS Asset Management portfolio manager Max Anderl “slightly wary” of classic inflation hedges like financials or miners after a strong rally this year. “We prefer to look at selected stocks in the IT and media sectors that continue to show exceptionally strong fundamentals but have corrected sharply in this factor rotation,” he said.

Ricardo Gil, head of asset allocation at Trea Asset Management in Madrid, has chosen to exit industrial shares in favor of oil stocks and some banks.

Idiosyncratic Ideas

Another approach is to sidestep the debate altogether and focus on single stock ideas or non-inflation related investment themes.

With reflation bets triggering a sector rotation, equity correlations are falling, which is good news for fund managers looking to beat indexes through stock picking. If most equities are moving in different directions, it’s easier to choose one that stands out from the crowd.

The S&P 500 Index’s three-month realized correlation -- a gauge of how closely the top stocks in the U.S. benchmark move relative to each other -- remains well below the average of the last 10 years.

“Our way to cope is being overweight in equity alternatives such as Merger Arbitrage and CTAs and focus on idiosyncratic ideas rather than broader sectors,” said Bantleon AG portfolio manager Oliver Scharping.

Transitory Shock

Still, not everyone believes the world is set for a new era of higher prices and JPMorgan’s Keen isn’t making significant changes to her portfolio despite the recent inflation concerns.

The portfolio manager sees inflation as transitory due to year-over-year base effects and temporary supply chain bottlenecks and is conscious of structural deflationary forces that remain in place such as technology, high debt levels and poor demographics.

“Loan growth remains muted and fiscal stimulus comes with offsetting tax increases,” Keen said. “So far we have seen no evidence to suggest that we are entering a new inflationary regime.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet (GOOG)’s Notable Q1 Performance Took a Spot in Polen Capital’s Top Contributors List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 1.39% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, trailing its MSCI All-Country World benchmark that delivered a 4.58% return for the same period. You […]

  • It’s Not Market Volatility You Need to Worry About. It’s Economic.

    Markets lived up to their reputation for periodic craziness this past week. But the swings in economic data have the potential to do more damage.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Rotation to Value; Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks halted a three-day slide, with investors migrating to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market tempered inflation worries.Industrial and financial shares led gains in the S&P 500, while energy producers joined a slump in oil. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major equity benchmarks as Tesla Inc. slipped after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin. In late trading, Coinbase Global Inc. sank as the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported revenue below Wall Street estimates.“We’ve been on cyclical value and small cap for the better part of the last year,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. “Our forecast has been that you would have these cyclical upswings that would lead to a broadening market, and that is exactly what you’ve seen. We haven’t wavered one bit in our conviction that is going to continue.”Confidence on an economic revival that’s reigned supreme amid continued Federal Reserve stimulus has been recently jolted. Data Thursday showed producer prices rose by more than forecast in April, and jobless claims fell. While some investors insist the surge in inflation is a one-off reopening burst, the broader markets are hedging against the possibility it may persist and force the central bank to take action.Officials have been trying to drive home the message that they see inflation spikes this year as transitory, in contrast with heightened Wall Street concern about runaway prices. Increases above the central bank’s 2% goal should be temporary, but may last through 2022, said Fed Governor Christopher Waller.“Taking a step back from inflation, the fact that jobless claims hit another pandemic-era low suggests we’re inching even closer to full reopening, which is no doubt a good thing,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.The Fed tweaked its plans for buying Treasuries, keeping the monthly pace at about $80 billion but focusing more attention on securities maturing in seven years or longer.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2084The British pound was unchanged at $1.4054The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.44 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.65%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.90%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.5% to $64 a barrelGold futures rose 0.3% to $1,828 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7-Eleven Deal for Speedway Chain Called Illegal by FTC Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- 7-Eleven Inc.’s purchase of the Speedway retail chain violates antitrust laws, the head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said, casting doubt over the future of the $21 billion deal that closed Friday.FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and her fellow Democratic commissioner said the agency would continue to investigate the acquisition even after 7-Eleven announced it had completed the deal.“We have reason to believe that this transaction is illegal,” Slaughter and Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a statement. The “decision to close under these circumstances is highly unusual, and we are extremely troubled by it.”7-Eleven’s parent, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co., agreed in August to buy 3,900 Speedway outlets from Marathon Petroleum Corp. to clinch a dominant position of almost 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The transaction gives 7-Eleven a presence in 47 out of the top 50 metropolitan markets.The transaction followed months of pressure on Marathon from investors including Elliott Management Corp. and D.E. Shaw & Co., for sweeping changes to improve its performance. Elliott had pushed for Marathon to break itself up into three separate businesses: refining, retail and pipelines.7-Eleven Deal Shows Virus-Era Appeal of Gas-Station Beer, SnacksMarathon’s shares plunged as much as 4.8%, erasing gains posted after the company announced earlier on Friday a plan to buy back as much as $10 billion of stock with proceeds from the Speedway sale. The shares closed up 2.2% to $60.08.Marathon said in a statement Friday night that it has the proceeds of the sale and “remains committed” to its plan to buy back shares.7-Eleven and Marathon said in separate statements that they were legally allowed to close the deal after they negotiated an agreement with the FTC that allowed them to complete the transaction Friday if the agency didn’t move to stop it. Such so-called timing agreements are common in merger investigations by the government.7-Eleven said the companies agreed to multiple extensions of the timing agreement this year. During that time, 7-Eleven negotiated a settlement with with the FTC’s staff to resolve the agency’s concerns that the Speedway deal threatened competition, the company said. The agreement called for selling 293 stores, according to 7-Eleven.Then on May 11, Slaughter and Chopra said they wanted more time to review the divestiture settlement, 7-Eleven said. The agreement required approval of a majority of the agency’s commissioners before becoming final.FTC’s Party-Line Split“7-Eleven took the request very seriously, but such a last-minute delay would have created enormous disruption to the lives of our new colleagues at Speedway and to the business,” the company said in a statement. “Given that there was no legal basis for such a delay and given that 7-Eleven was abiding by the negotiated settlement agreement, we closed today on schedule.”A spokeswoman for the agency declined to comment on why the commissioners couldn’t reach an agreement on the proposed settlement. The agency is currently split 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats. The commission needs a majority vote to approve merger settlements or sue to block deals.The FTC’s two Republican commissioners issued a statement agreeing that the deal violates antitrust laws and criticizing the two Democrats for allowing the acquisition to proceed.“Rather than resolve the issues and order divestitures (or sue to block the transaction), the Acting Chairwoman and Commissioner Chopra have issued a strongly worded statement,” Commissioners Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson said. “Their words do not bind the merging parties, leaving consumers completely unprotected.”‘At Their Own Risk’U.S. antitrust enforcers have the authority to revisit closed mergers and sue in court to unwind them. The Democrats hinted at that possibility in their statement.“The parties have closed their transaction at their own risk,” they said. “The commission will continue to investigate to determine an appropriate path forward to address the anticompetitive harm and will also continue to work with state attorneys general.”(Updates with 7-Eleven, Marathon statements, starting in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Which Stay-at-Home Stocks to Buy When Everyone Is Out of the House

    Many of last year’s winners have sold off sharply as the economy reopens. How to identify the stocks that still have room to run.

  • Two boys, 11 and 17, arrested in connection with violent robbery of elderly Asian man

    The younger suspect was caught driving a car that had been carjacked in Oakland, police said.

  • Suspect arrested in hammer attack on Asian woman near Times Square

    Ebony Jackson, 37, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and menacing.

  • White House: User fees for infrastructure deal would "violate" Biden's tax pledge

    The White House on Friday said that Republicans' idea to impose user fees for infrastructure spending would "violate" President Biden's promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually.What they're saying: "The president's pledge and his commitment, his line in the sand, his red line, whatever you want to call it, is that he will not raise taxes for people making less than $400,000 a year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "User fees that have been proposed out there would violate that."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Some Senate Democrats were open to considering user fees, including increasing the gas tax and raising money from electric car drivers through a vehicle-miles-traveled charge, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Axios on Thursday that he is "generally supportive of what the president is trying to do, but I think his initial unwillingness to include user fees makes it really hard."Other Democrats opposed user fees because the pay-fors would be too expensive for lower-income Americans.Biden met with Republicans on Thursday to discuss a bipartisan approach to pass an infrastructure package. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republicans are setting a tax trap for Biden

    Republicans say they want "user fees" to pay for new roads and bridges. That would mean tax hikes on ordinary Americans.

  • Airbnb beats Q1 earnings expectations amid early signs of post-pandemic travel boom

    Airbnb reported gross bookings of $10.3 billion, signaling a surge in demand for rental homes as travel starts to make a comeback.

  • Oklahoma extends early voting as other GOP-led states curb access

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, signed legislation this week that extends early voting in the state by a day and changes the timeline for voters to request absentee ballots to ensure they are received in time to be counted, the Oklahoman reports.Why it matters: The measure comes as other Republican-led states, including Georgia and Florida, pass laws restricting voting access. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: "Oklahoma has long stood out as a place with restrictive voting laws," AP reports, noting the state also has a voter ID law and requires that mail-in ballots be notarized.Even with the extra day to cast in-person absentee ballots before a presidential election, Oklahoma’s four days of early voting are "among the fewest in the nation," according to AP. The average early voting period across the U.S. is 19 days, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The new legislation also adds an additional hour of early voting on Saturdays before federal and state elections, per the Oklahoman. The big picture: Unlike battleground states including Florida and Georgia, Republicans have a a firm grip on Oklahoma. “Oklahoma is very red, and I don’t think this change disproportionately affects either party,” Chad Alexander, a GOP strategist and former chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party, told AP. Some also said the move may help more people get to the polls in a state that saw the lowest voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election, per ElectProject.org. Oklahoma Democrats welcomed the additional day of early voting, but called on the state to do more, per AP. “It’s a step in the right direction, but it is a very small step,” said state House Minority Leader Rep. Emily Virgin (D). “It’s fairly hard to vote in Oklahoma, as compared to other states. We need to be doing a whole lot more in terms of increasing voter turnout.”Go deeper: The states weighing voting changesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 11-Year-Old Arrested After Attack of Elderly Asian Man Has 'Extensive Criminal History'

    One of the two suspects arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly Asian man in San Leandro, Calif., is reportedly an 11-year-old boy with a lengthy criminal record. What happened: The 80-year-old victim was attacked and robbed of his watch by a group of young men on Acapulco Road on May 8, according to NBC Bay Area. A third suspect is also shown on camera, laughing as he walks to the getaway car.

  • Democrat moves to censure three GOP lawmakers he says are 'rewriting history' in Jan. 6 attack

    During a hearing, a Georgia Republican said the events of Jan. 6 were “not an insurrection” and likened the day to a "normal tourist visit."

  • CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Houston tiger is being secretly passed around safe houses, police believe

    ‘I don’t think it’s out of Houston yet, maybe out of county, but I don’t think so,’ Police Commander says

  • When is Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

    Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

  • Israeli-Palestinian conflict gives Biden foreign policy headache

    The US president and his aides wish to avoid being drawn into this graveyard of US-led peace initiatives.

  • Exhaustion kills two Everest climbers, an American and a Swiss

    A Swiss and an American climber have died on Mount Everest, hiking company officials said on Thursday, the first fatalities on the world’s highest peak this season. Abdul Waraich, 41, of Switzerland and American Puwei Liu, 55, died of exhaustion while descending the slopes of the 8,848.86 metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Wednesday, said Thaneshwar Guragai, a manager of the Seven Summit Treks company that provided support to the climbers. Waraich, who was on his way down after reaching the summit, died near the south summit, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, another official of the company.

  • In a turnaround, Kansas City Southern board accepts Canadian National’s buyout offer

    The Kansas City company had agreed to an offer from a different Canadian company in March.