UBS chairman on Credit Suisse deal: we hoped this day would not come

24
Brian Sozzi
·Executive Editor
·1 min read

A marriage born out of pain, rather than love.

After much speculation and with markets on the cusp of a Monday morning panic at the hands of a rolling bank crisis, UBS solidified its shotgun acquisition of ailing Credit Suisse Sunday afternoon.

A couple of the key points behind the deal:

  • Purchase Price: More than $3 billion

  • Who Will Run the Combined Entity: UBS chair Colm Kelleher and UBS CEO Ralph Hamers

  • Other: UBS sees the deal accretive to EPS by 2027; Credit Suisse investment bank will be wound down; Total annualized cost savings of $8 billion by 2027; Both banks have unrestricted access to the Swiss National Bank existing facilities; UBS will suspend its stock buyback plan; Integration will take 3-4 years.

"This acquisition is attractive for UBS shareholders but, let us be clear, as far as Credit Suisse is concerned, this is an emergency rescue," said UBS chair Colm Kelleher in a statement, taking a not-too-thinly-veiled shot at the Credit Suisse board and executive team.

"It's a historic day, and a day we hoped would not come," Kelleher added on an analyst call that included UBS CEO Hamers. Credit Suisse executives or board members were not on the call.

The deal may help calm the broader jittery financial system, but could unsettle UBS shareholders, a former high-ranking UBS exec tells Yahoo Finance.

"You go from having the best run Swiss bank in UBS with a clear strategy, to owning the worst," the source added.

UBS declined to make CEO Ralph Hamers available for an interview. Credit Suisse declined to make outgoing chairman Axel Lehmann available for an interview.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Brian Sozzi is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Tips on the banking crisis? Email brian.sozzi@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators reassure markets

    (Reuters) -UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse on Sunday, in an eleventh-hour merger engineered by Swiss authorities, and some of the world's top central banks tried to reassure investors about the health of the banking system. UBS will pay for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal expected to close by the end of 2023. In a sign of a coordinated global response, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday said it had joined with central banks in Canada, England, Japan, the EU and Switzerland in a coordinated action to enhance market liquidity.

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • UBS Rescues Credit Suisse With Help From Swiss National Bank. What It Means.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only solution to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • Credit Suisse writes down $17 billion of bonds to zero, angering holders

    Credit Suisse has written down its Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero as part of its takeover by UBS, angering some bondholders who thought they would be better protected in a rescue deal announced on Sunday. The Swiss regulator and Credit Suisse said that the bonds, which are a riskier type of debt than traditional bonds, have a notional value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion). Credit Suisse said it had been informed by the regulator, FINMA, on Sunday of the decision to write the bonds down.

  • UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion - FT

    The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday. An offer was made on Sunday morning with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.

  • UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse for More Than $3 Billion

    UBS Group agreed to take over its longtime rival Credit Suisse Group for more than $3 billion, pushed into the biggest banking deal in years by regulators eager to halt a dangerous decline in confidence in the global banking system. The deal between the twin pillars of Swiss finance is the first megamerger of systemically important global banks since the 2008 financial crisis when institutions across the banking landscape were carved up and matched with rivals, often at the behest of regulators. The Swiss government said it would provide more than $9 billion to backstop some losses that UBS may incur by taking over Credit Suisse.

  • US Senator Warren criticizes Fed, calls for probe into SVB failure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for an independent probe into the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and took specific aim at the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco responsible for oversight of SVB.

  • U.S. lawmakers to examine merits of higher bank deposit insurance cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four prominent U.S. lawmakers on banking matters said on Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks.

  • First Republic to Face Second S&P Downgrade in Less Than a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank will be downgraded again by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse Nationaliz

  • Credit Suisse sold in cut-price deal to avert banking crisis

    Credit Suisse has been sold in a cut-price deal aimed at staving off a new financial crisis.

  • UBS Nears Deal to Take Over Credit Suisse

    The talks are part of an urgent effort engineered by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system.

  • Warren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suis

  • 7 things you may have missed amid this week’s banking crisis

    This has been a wild week in business.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losse

  • Study finds 186 banks vulnerable to SVB-like collapse

    A Social Science Research Network study says that 186 American banks could be vulnerable to the same failure as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) if half of their depositors withdraw money.

  • UBS Acquires Credit Suisse for More Than $3 Billion

    Credit Suisse, once a Swiss and European financial flagship, will be swallowed up by its rival and compatriot UBS, the Swiss government announced on Sunday, March 19. "The Federal Council is therefore confident that in this difficult situation, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS is the best solution for restoring the confidence that has been lacking in financial markets recently, and for best managing the risk to our country and its citizens," a government official stated during a press conference. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher and Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehman were placed at the far end of the table.

  • Bank of England welcomes Credit Suisse deal, says UK banks are safe

    The Bank of England welcomed moves by the Swiss authorities to broker a take-over by UBS of Credit Suisse on Sunday, indicating it would support approval of the deal, and it said the British banking system was well funded. UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities. "We welcome the comprehensive set of actions set out by the Swiss authorities today in order to support financial stability," the BoE said in a statement, adding it would support international counterparts in implementing the actions.

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses

    UBS agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal includes 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse from the Swiss central bank. To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the federal government is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion Swiss francs for a clearly defined part of the portfolio, the government said.