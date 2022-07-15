UBS, Citi Among Banks Hit by Pullback From Asia’s Rich Clients

Denise Wee and Ambereen Choudhury
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A slump in client trading activity in Asia is threatening to slow a lucrative earner for the world’s biggest wealth managers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. are among banks whose wealth revenues for the region likely declined by double digits in the first half, people familiar with the matter estimated, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Credit Suisse Group AG, which last month warned that results in the second quarter were impacted by clients pulling back, is poised for a similar drop, the people said.

The anticipated shortfall contrasts with a strong performance last year, underscoring how weaker client sentiment is overshadowing a key business for banks who service the global rich. China’s crackdown on a broad swath of industries, from technology and education to gaming and property has roiled Asian markets, leaving clients sitting on losses and reluctant to trade.

After dominating growth in the number and wealth of high-net-worth individuals over the last decade, Asia fell behind Europe and North America in 2021, according to a report from Capgemini. Some lenders are now turning more cautious as a years-long hiring spree meets more gloomy growth projections.

“Hiring has definitely slowed down compared to last year,” said John Mullally, regional director for Southern China and Hong Kong financial services at Robert Walters. “It’s not like 10 years ago where private banks hired people such as hairdressers because they had a Rolodex of wealthy customers.”

Credit Suisse has given new relationship managers in the region more time to meet revenue targets given market conditions and travel restrictions during the pandemic, which have made it hard to meet clients face to face, people familiar with the matter said.

The first half was “a tough time for all of us,” said Amy Lo, co-head of Asia-Pacific wealth at UBS, the region’s biggest private bank, on the sidelines of an investment forum in Hong Kong earlier this month. “Volatility is here to stay.”

It’s a sharp reversal from 2021, when governments pumped money into markets, supporting buoyant stocks while the pandemic prompted prolific trading among the wealthy. With interest rates rising, fears of a recession are looming, and U.S. shares have seen the worst selloff in half a century.

Barclays Plc said late last year it plans to make key hires in wealth management across Asia as the British lender plots its return to some of the world’s fastest growing economies after a 2016 restructuring. Other banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and HSBC Holdings Plc have also made a similar push into key private banking markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong and China over the past few years.

Private bankers in Singapore and Hong Kong say that their Asian desks are heavily exposed to revenue from clients trading frequently as opposed to hubs such as Switzerland where banks manage money for the rich and get a regular fee.

Much of the wealth in Asia is in the hands of self-made entrepreneurs keen to make their own bets, while in Europe, it’s held by the second and third generation who want to preserve the wealth and task private banks with managing their money. In bull markets, transaction fees are a lucrative source of income, but in market downturns, they can quickly dry up.

Citigroup added 10% more private bank clients in Asia in the first half of 2022 from a year ago, despite the challenging macro environment, according to a bank spokesman. The lender sees further momentum across its wealth business in Asia in the second half, he said.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment on Asia wealth revenues, saying the bank is committed to investing in the region regardless of short-term market volatility. A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

‘Significant Deveraging’

UBS and Citigroup are expected to post near flat global wealth management revenues in the second quarter, while Credit Suisse is expected to show a deeper decline of more than a third, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse has seen “significant deleveraging” in Asia and also reduced client transactional activity, Francesco De Ferrari, the bank’s head of wealth management, said at an investor event last month. The Zurich-based lender outlined plans to grow its wealth unit by focusing on markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

Credit Suisse’s relationship managers in Asia-Pacific increased to 710 as of the first quarter, a 12.7% rise from a a year earlier. By contrast, UBS’s number of advisers in Asia-Pacific fell by 5.3% to 861 over the same period.

Still, there are signs that the worst may be over in China as it comes out of a series of Covid lockdowns, with the authorities dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry. UBS expects a better second half, on the back of a stronger performance in China, where it expects policy makers to support markets, Lo said.

Banks are still hiring selectively, including adding bankers to manage Chinese wealth in Singapore. Citigroup has hired for its family office in Asia this year, while UBS had added headcount to its alternatives team.

Private banks have also been advising clients to move into private equity and alternative investments to shield against the volatility in listed stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Fund That Apologized for China Losses Rebounds 17% in June

    (Bloomberg) -- Brilliance Asset Management’s hedge funds scored double-digit gains in June as Chinese stocks rebounded, partially recovering from a stretch of losses that led to an apology from the firm’s founder last year.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Wei

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock rises on bullish global chip demand

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the latest stock moves for TSM.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Steps Down, Protesters Celebrate

    (Bloomberg) -- Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stepped down as Sri Lanka’s president with protesters taking to the streets to celebrate into the early hours of Friday after days of anti-government demonstrations and tense stand-offs with security forces. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Ma

  • Allred Urges Voters to Take Abortion Battle to Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Attorney Gloria Allred said US voters must fight for their rights by kicking anti-abortion politicians out of office following the Supreme Court’s ruling that stripped away constitutional protections to terminate a pregnancy.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets

  • Singapore’s Exposure to Energy Crisis Seen in Wild Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- A spike in Singapore’s wholesale electricity price to the highest level in a decade highlights the nation’s vulnerability to the global energy crisis, putting further strain on beleaguered power retailers.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh

  • Wells Fargo Earnings to Show if Banks Are Under Pressure

    Banks face economic headwinds including decreases in mortgage banking and market-related revenue, Susan Roth Katzke, analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote.

  • JPMorgan Stock: Here's Where It Can Find Support After Earnings Miss

    JPMorgan dipped after the banking giant missed earnings and revenue estimates and suspended its buyback. Here's where support is now.

  • Scams Lurk in Ads on Google Searches for Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Searching Google for information about student loan forgiveness surfaces advertisements that either appear to violate content policies or lead people to scams, according to a watchdog group, increasing public confusion as the Joe Biden administration mulls actions on student debt.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigSto

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files for Bankruptcy After Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders T

  • Recession Fears Crash Strongest-Looking Oil Market in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- What happens to oil prices when fear of a recession collides with one of the strongest physical oil markets ever? Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThey tumble. Or at least that’s been

  • Suze Orman says this is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to gain exposure now

    Inflation is running hot at 9%. Suze likes this asset to beat it.

  • This Utility Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    This natural gas utility has one of the longest streaks of hiking its dividend of any stock on the market.

  • TSMC’s great quarter is bad news for semiconductor supply chains

    The chip manufacturer's record profits, booming sales, and high margins are the latest sign the chip shortage and its inflationary impact will drag on for at least several more months.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 9.1%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Next Year's Social Security Raise May Not Be as Big as You Expect. Here's Why

    For a long time, Social Security COLAs were notoriously stingy. It's fair to assume that 2023's Social Security COLA will exceed the 5.9% raise seniors received in 2022. See, those COLAs are calculated each year based on third-quarter inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. But because we've only recently kicked off the third quarter, it's hard to get a handle on what inflation levels will look like for July, August, and September.

  • My Top 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend stocks are an attractive option in any economic cycle, and at times like these, with inflation here and recession looming, stocks in sectors that traditionally provide a particularly good defense against downturns might be doubly so. Agree Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and owner of more than 1,500 retail properties across the country with a long history of rich shareholder return.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor