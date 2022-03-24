UBS and Credit Suisse make further progress in emergency plans - regulator

·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS and Credit Suisse have made further progress in how they would stabilise and restructure themselves in a financial crisis, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said on Thursday.

Big Swiss banks must demonstrate how they would right themselves in the event of an emergency, or how they can be restructured or liquidated without obstacles while maintaining their systemically important functions in Switzerland.

"FINMA sees further progress in the global resolvability of the large Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS," the watchdog said in a statement. "They significantly reduced obstacles to the implementation of the resolution strategy."

FINMA also approved the recovery plans of both large banks again.

"FINMA also continues to view the Swiss emergency plans of Credit Suisse and UBS as effective," it said.

Resolvability means creating the conditions for successfully restructuring a systemically important bank in a crisis, or allowing it to exit the market by way of bankruptcy, without jeopardising financial stability.

This is part of Switzerland's so-called Too Big to Fail rules, aimed at reducing risks to the financial system and avoiding the need for taxpayer-funded bailouts.

FINMA said the emergency plans of the other domestically important banks - PostFinance, Raiffeisen and Zuercher Kantonbank were still not ready.

"None of the banks has reserved sufficient loss-absorbing funds for them to be recapitalised and their operations continued in a crisis," FINMA said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba faces unclear future after shareholders knock back two rival proposals

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders on Thursday voted down competing proposals - one presented by management and the other backed by activist shareholders, leaving the future direction of the embattled Japanese conglomerate uncertain. Management's plan to spin off Toshiba's devices unit and the separate call to seek buyout offers had both failed to gain the required 50% of the vote. The untidy outcome ensures there will be no immediate end to a four-year scandal-filled battle between management and foreign activist hedge funds, while underscoring deep divisions among Toshiba shareholders.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

    Consider that earlier this month, one of the few "pure play" quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen has snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • How ‘washed up…old man’ Warren Buffett is getting the last laugh

    Berkshire Hathaway's stock topped $500,000 and Buffett's net worth is more than $100 billion.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • Russian steel giant Severstal is on the verge of default after it said Citigroup froze interest payments

    Severstal made a $12.6 million interest payment on its bond that has yet to be distributed to investors amid Western sanctions against Russia.

  • Will Home Prices Plunge in 2022?

    The past few years have been great for homebuyers from a mortgage rate perspective. Since the start of the pandemic, prospective buyers have had to grapple with record-low inventory. In February, the median existing home sale price was $357,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • $400 Michigan auto insurance refund is coming: 8 key questions you might have

    Some Michigan drivers have already received $400 auto insurance refund checks. How to know if you're eligible and when to expect payment.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.