UBS Cuts China Debt Bankers in Hong Kong Amid Deal Drought

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is letting go of several bankers in Hong Kong in its China debt issuance team as turmoil in the world’s second-largest economy hammers offerings, prompting global banks to rein in their presence in the once lucrative market.

Among those let go were Wenyang Gao, an executive director, Victor Wong, a director, as well as an analyst, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private information. A UBS spokesman and Wong declined to comment, while Gao couldn’t be immediately reached.

UBS in the past year was also said to trim staff in equity capital markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and retreat from investment banking in India and South Africa to focus more on wealth management, Bloomberg has reported. Rival Credit Suisse Group AG, saddled by major losses, is preparing large cuts to its investment banking unit and is questioning its long-term plans for China amid slowing growth and geopolitical tension.

Investment banking revenue at UBS tumbled 57% in the second quarter during what Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said was one of the most difficult periods for investors in a decade.

In Asia, UBS has been focused on the sale of Chinese junk bonds to wealthy clients, a business that has almost evaporated as Chinese property developers remain largely shut out of the market amid a deepening property crisis.

Offshore bond sales by Chinese firms have slid 44% this year to $63.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

UBS, meanwhile, has plunged in the league tables of dealmakers, falling 24 places to rank 42nd. The Swiss bank is ranked 45th for Asia high-yield bonds denominated in dollars, euro and yen, slumping 38 places so far this year, the data showed.

Defaults by property firms including giants in the offshore market such as China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. have dented investor appetite. The average weighting of China property bonds in Asian junk funds dropped to 16% in June from almost 28% at the end of last year, according to research firm Morningstar Inc.

The move by UBS also comes as China steps up scrutiny of companies seeking to sell debt abroad as defaults worsen to record levels. Borrowers, including financial firms, will need to receive approval for issuance of debt with maturities longer than one year from the National Development and Reform Commission, according to an Aug. 26 draft for comments. The consultation period runs until Sept. 26.

