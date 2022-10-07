UBS Dropped From $3.4 Billion Texas Muni Deal in Latest Blow

Danielle Moran and Amanda Albright
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s underwriting arm has been left out of the group that is poised to handle the biggest-ever municipal-bond transaction from Texas after the state listed the bank as one of the firms it considers to “boycott” the fossil-fuel industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Board members of the issuer, the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corp., announced a newly configured underwriting syndicate for the $3.4 billion transaction without UBS at a meeting on Thursday, according to Lee Deviney, executive director of the Texas Public Finance Authority, the state agency overseeing the sale.

“Yesterday, the Corporation board adopted a resolution reconstituting the underwriting syndicate for the upcoming natural gas utility securitization bond sale,” Deviney said in an email. “UBS will not be part of that syndicate. There were no other changes made to the previously appointed underwriting syndicate.”

Underwriters on the deal were initially approved in May by the issuer, and UBS was among them. But then UBS Group was included on a list published on Aug. 24 by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a Republican, along with nine other companies he deemed to be hostile to the energy industry. The release of the list followed a months-long probe his office conducted into companies’ energy policies to determine whether they were shunning the oil and gas industry in favor of sustainable investing and financing goals.

A spokesperson for UBS in New York didn’t have an immediate comment.

Muni Business

The loss of the deal is a blow for the Zurich-based bank’s US municipal-bond business. Laredo, Texas, dropped the firm from a $119 million revenue-bond transaction in August, and the bank withdrew from a Kerrville, Texas, bond sale that month, according to the city’s finance director.

UBS is the 20th-biggest underwriter in the Texas muni market this year, down one slot from the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bank was the only US muni underwriter included on the Texas comptroller’s list of so-called boycotters. A Texas law enacted in 2021, Senate Bill 13, bars the state and its local governments from entering into contracts of $100,000 or more with companies unless the firms verify that they don’t boycott the energy industry.

In Texas, most municipal-bond transactions have to be approved by the state’s attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, before deals can close, and the inclusion of UBS on Hegar’s list may have disrupted that clearance.

Read More: Jefferies’ Pitch on Mega Texas Muni Deal: No Anti-GOP Policies

The $3.4 billion transaction will raise money to bail out natural gas utilities stung by financial losses from the deadly storm that struck the state in February 2021. The financing is designed to spread out the sky-high energy costs over decades to avoid burdening residents with abnormally high energy bills.

The transaction could price as early as Nov. 9, Paul Jack, an Estrada Hinojosa & Co. financial adviser working on the deal, said at a Texas Public Finance Authority board meeting this week.

“We would probably avoid pricing the first week in November which is an FOMC meeting week,” which suggests a pricing window shortly after the November election, Jack said at the meeting, according to a recording of the session provided by Deviney, the Texas Public Finance Authority official.

(Updates with potential timing of sale and UBS underwriter ranking.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Scorpio Tankers Stock Sees Rising Composite Ratings

    Scorpio Tankers saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before.

  • BioMarin Lays Off 4% Of Its Workforce To 'Simplify' The Company

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) will redesign the organization to better focus investments that advance its R&D pipeline, maximize recent commercial launch success, prepare for a potential launch of Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) in the U.S., and drive core infrastructure optimization. Biomarin is laying off about 120 employees (or roughly four percent of the global workforce) in a slim down that will save about $50 million annually beginning 2023. Related: BioMarin Says One P

  • IAC Parts Worth 40% More Than Current Stock Price, J.P. Morgan Says

    Analyst Cory Carpenter thinks the media and internet holding company's stock is conservatively worth $80 a share.

  • The Three Worst-Performing REITs Of The Year

    Three major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new 2022 lows as investors unload in the classic just-get-me-out fashion. American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) just can’t stop going down lately. The interest rate hikes made by the Federal Reserve Board seem to be hitting this sector hard. Each of these REITs already was declining, but the new lows this week are harsh reminders of the steady downtrend. M

  • A Texas Mom Warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' Will 'Unleash Hell On Kids'

    One mom is urging parents not to let their children watch the newly-released "Hocus Pocus 2" because the film will "unleash hell on your kids and in your home."

  • NYC declares emergency over migrant arrivals, citing strained shelters

    Over 17,000 migrants have arrived in New York City on hundreds of buses from the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Cybersecurity could be a major source of growth for investors as more companies migrate to the cloud.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • The used car bubble has burst. Here's what that means for auto retailer stocks.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses what the state of the used car industry means for auto retailer stocks.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • World's Oldest Bank Is Running Out of Time to Secure Funds for Key Capital Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go in on a vital capital increase and to secure funds in advance from a range of investors.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremli

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • Looking for an Easy $2,000 in Passive Income? Here’s Where To Invest

    Passive income is a way to put your earnings on autopilot. Rather than having to devote time or effort to earning money, passive income comes in regularly and automatically. This frees you up to...

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors would like to see their stock portfolio grow significantly, especially if they have quite a few years left until retirement. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) all show solid potential to grow your investments significantly. Alphabet's stock has risen 105% over the past five years.

  • This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

    Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company.

  • 3 Reasons To Invest In Treasury ETFs Over Treasuries Themselves

    Treasury bills are short-term U.S. government securities with maturities ranging from a few days to 52 weeks. Bills are sold at a discount from their face value. A Treasury note is a U.S. government debt security with a fixed interest rate and maturity between two and 10 years. Alexander Morris, F/m Investment’s president, CIO and co-creator of the U.S. Benchmark Series, said that his organization believes that “the U.S. Benchmark Series will revolutionize the financial markets, making the most