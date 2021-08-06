UBS Global Wealth Mgmt bets on energy, financials, Japan in reflation trade

FILE PHOTO: Mark Haefele, Global Chief Investment Officer of UBS Wealth Management attends the Reuters Investment Summit
Divya Chowdhury
·2 min read

By Divya Chowdhury

(Reuters) - UBS Global Wealth Management is betting on a reflation trade in the United States and globally linked to economic reopening as the world emerges from the COVID-19 Delta variant, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at the world's largest wealth manager, said.

"Not all of the inflation is going to go back to deflationary levels," Haefele told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday, adding that he was bullish on equities, specifically the energy and financials sectors, along with Japan.

Valuations in emerging markets are attractive from a longer-term perspective, he said, as in the near-term there is uncertainty after China's recent regulatory crackdown and a relatively slower COVID-19 vaccination roll-out.

Haefele, whose firm manages $3.2 trillion in assets, said he didn't think there was a bubble in the equity markets, and expected the S&P 500 moving "modestly higher" from current levels, supported by strong earnings and as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve continued providing monetary support.

"I think the equity bubble, if it exists, is certainly not as big as the bond bubble," he added.

Concerns about the Delta variant have set back the timeline for recovery by a little bit, he said, adding that the Fed won't start on a path to normalisation until its employment targets are achieved.

"We're not there yet ... I think the Fed has left itself a lot more room to be lenient, because they've moved to this average inflation targeting (AIT)," Haefele said.

He did not see the markets reacting in a 2013-style taper tantrum as he expects the Fed will have flexibility due to its transition to AIT and a broader definition of employment.

"I think Chair Powell ... wants to avoid that situation ... The Fed will run hotter before they start talking about things like raising rates," he said, which should cushion a blow around any taper tantrum.

Hefele expected the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to move closer to 2% in the second half of 2021, and said he was "underweight" on high-grade bonds due to the risk around them.

"Historically, the rates are so low that we just don't see them (high-grade bonds) able to perform the same role in portfolios in terms of providing that stability during crisis."

(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chat room on Refinitiv Messenger. Join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Rises on Wider Trade Balance

    jobless claims fall

  • KKR Dislocation Fund Puts 78% of Capital in Private Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A KKR & Co. fund created to take advantage of credit-market dislocations during the pandemic is devoting most of its capital to private assets in order to find high returns amid record-low yields.The $2.8 billion Dislocation Opportunities Fund, initially a vehicle for buying up the wave of beaten-down corporate bonds and leveraged loans, is currently 78% private market investments like loans and other types of debt, preferred equity and structured equity -- according to a person f

  • Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    LNG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Oil Heads for Worst Week Since March as Delta Ravages Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since March as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, particularly in key importer China, cast doubt on demand growth.West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.4% on Friday, but were 6.2% lower for the week. China has imposed a patchwork of increasingly strict restrictions on mobility to fight the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 variant. Daily cases set another record in Thailand and in Sydney in Australia, where authorities warne

  • Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia by Delta and Cheap Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s move to push up the cost of its oil in Asia may backfire as an outbreak of the delta virus variant in China damps demand, while the U.S. and Russia offer more competitively priced alternatives.Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region. While that’s less than the difference in the Dubai structure Aramco references in its pricing, demand for these medium and

  • Crypto Exchange Binance Halts New Hong Kong Futures Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. will no longer allow users from Hong Kong to open new futures accounts.The largest crypto exchange by reported turnover said in a Twitter post that the move is effective immediately.“We will be restricting Hong Kong users in respect of derivatives products (including all futures, options, margin products and leveraged tokens) in-line with our commitment to compliance,” Binance said in a post on its website.The former British colony has tightened its oversight

  • Credit Suisse to repay another $400 million to Greensill-linked fund investors

    Credit Suisse will repay another $400 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the Swiss bank said on Friday. The payout, planned for Friday, is the fourth distribution so far and takes the total amount returned to investors to roughly $5.9 billion. Together with the cash that has already been distributed and cash remaining in the funds, the cash position is equivalent to approximately $6.6 billion or 66% of the funds' assets under management at the time of their suspension, the bank added.

  • Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk announced it had bought two e-commerce companies on Friday and said more acquisitions were coming soon as the world's biggest container shipping line boosts its bet on land-based services. Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, aims to expand its land-based logistics services, hoping to gain a larger share of the supply chain from existing shipping clients such as Puma and Walmart. It bought Visible Supply Chain Management and B2C Europe, both specialised in e-commerce, for a combined enterprise value of $924 million, Maersk said.

  • Britney Spears’ Lawyer Wants to Speed Up Process to Remove Her Father

    Britney Spears’ new lawyer asked a court on Thursday to speed up a hearing on whether to remove her father from her conservatorship, arguing that “every day matters.” Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate on July 26. A hearing on the motion is currently set for Sept. […]

  • Alibaba Warns of Higher Taxes as China Crackdown Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector.China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during post-earnings calls this week that the government stopped treating some of its businesses as so-called Key Software Enterprises (KSE) -- a designation that conferred a

  • How Homebase is modernizing small business operations

    John Waldmann, Homebase Founder and CEO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's latest funding round, how the company is helping small businesses, and the labor shortage.&nbsp;

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.