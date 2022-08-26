UBS Left Off Texas Muni Deal After It’s Named Energy Boycotter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Glenn Hegar
    American politician in Texas (born 1970)

(Bloomberg) -- UBS has been dropped from the underwriting ranks of a municipal-bond deal that Laredo, Texas, plans to sell next week after state Comptroller Glenn Hegar included the bank on a list of firms he deems “boycott” the fossil-fuel industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision to remove the Zurich-based bank from the underwriting syndicate for the roughly $119 million revenue-debt transaction came after Hegar released the list on Wednesday, according to Noé Hinojosa, Jr., the chairman and president of Estrada Hinojosa, the financial adviser on the deal. Wells Fargo & Co. took UBS’s spot, he said.

There was “concern” over whether the transaction would close if UBS remained on it, according to Hinojosa. In Texas, the attorney general’s office must approve most municipal-bond deals before they can close, and the inclusion of UBS on Hegar’s list may have hindered that clearance.

Read More: BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Named Energy Boycotters by Texas

The comptroller sent inquiries to more than 150 companies in March and April, requesting information on whether they were shunning the oil and gas industry in favor of sustainable investing and financing goals.

UBS was the only US muni underwriter included on the final list of 10 companies, which the comptroller published in accordance with a law that took effect in the state about a year ago. The measure limits Texas governments from entering into certain contracts with firms that have curbed ties with carbon-emitting energy companies.

“We firmly disagree with the comptroller’s decision to include UBS on this list, which is not substantive and will be harmful to Texas issuers and their constituents,” a UBS spokesperson said in an email Friday. “We are assessing the announcement, but the fact that our parent entity has been listed does not necessarily preclude a subsidiary from being a contracting party.”

UBS is the 18th-largest manager of Texas municipal-bond deals this year, credited with $477.2 million of transactions, or about 1.4% of the market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the nationwide muni market, the firm ranks 16th.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore’s Grab Falls After Reporting Wider-Than-Estimated Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled after it reported a wider loss than analysts had estimated, a sign of the challenges in turning its ride-hailing and delivery businesses profitable.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Million

  • Dogs taste test Krispy Kreme’s new doggie doughnuts

    In honor of National Dog Day, Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs has his own dogs test out Krispy Kreme's doggie doughnuts.

  • Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Something strange happened to the stock bull’s best arguments as the market slumped to its worst week since June: They turned out to be right.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsCorporate A

  • The Ohio State University president talks student debt, Big Ten football, and NIL rules

    The Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson joins Yahoo Finance Live to share how her school wants to eliminate student debt, the state of higher education, the upcoming college football season, and NIL rules.

  • Two Chinas? Sen. Blackburn calls Taiwan an 'independent nation' in visit to island

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee referred to Taiwan as an independent country, despite China claiming sovereignty over the island.

  • CD Rates Could Rise This Year -- But Be Careful Not to Make This Mistake

    A few weeks ago, I encountered a pleasant surprise when I logged onto my savings account to check my balance. Since I had extra money in my savings account, I decided to transfer some of it into a CD. In an effort to slow its pace, the Fed has been implementing aggressive interest rate hikes that are making borrowing more expensive.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next may have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.

  • Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?

    Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th. The move stands to be a major net positive for the Ethereum network, but another cryptocurrency adjacent to the Ethereum ecosystem is already benefiting from the impending switch and has surprisingly outperformed Ethereum, rallying more than 190% since its low on the same date.

  • BlackRock Warns Texas Decision Is ‘Bad for the Business Climate’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior BlackRock Inc. executive blasted a finding by Texas officials that the firm boycotts the fossil-fuel sector, saying the decision risks damaging the state’s reputation in the business community.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastFed’s Ja

  • Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan forgiveness. This is its assessment.

    Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Alec Phillips ran through the numbers on the student-loan relief plan.

  • Residents in these 13 states could pay taxes on their student loan relief

    Residents of 13 states who receive debt forgiveness from the federal government for their student loans may need to pay some state taxes on their forgiven amount, according to an analysis by the think tank Tax Foundation. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy at the think…

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)

    The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present. It's preferable to buy "when there's fear in the market," say Shah. "Don't fall into the trap of buying when there's FOMO," he added. Ag

  • Investors see a lower probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September after Fed Chair's Powell speech at Jackson Hole

    The CME FedWatch tool showed the probability of a rate increase of 75 basis points slipped to 54.5% from 64% a day prior.

  • Jackson Hole will be a 'buyable event' for stock investors whether Powell's comments are hawkish, dovish, or vague, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Powell's speech is a "buyable event" for investors, as the Fed is not as behind the curve on inflation as markets believe Fundstrat said.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • This Is How Much $2 Million Makes Monthly

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Buying a Home as a Couple? Here’s Why You Might Want To Put Only One Name on the Mortgage

    If you're buying a home with your partner or spouse, your natural inclination might be to include both names on the mortgage loan application. But is this always the best idea? Are there some...

  • How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score

    Before you cut up your card, learn the consequences of closing your account and the steps you should take to close it the right way.