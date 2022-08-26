UBS Left Off Texas Muni Deal After It’s Named Energy Boycotter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Glenn HegarAmerican politician in Texas (born 1970)
(Bloomberg) -- UBS has been dropped from the underwriting ranks of a municipal-bond deal that Laredo, Texas, plans to sell next week after state Comptroller Glenn Hegar included the bank on a list of firms he deems “boycott” the fossil-fuel industry.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Nearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on Sale
GOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at Risk
A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coast
Trump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified Documents
The decision to remove the Zurich-based bank from the underwriting syndicate for the roughly $119 million revenue-debt transaction came after Hegar released the list on Wednesday, according to Noé Hinojosa, Jr., the chairman and president of Estrada Hinojosa, the financial adviser on the deal. Wells Fargo & Co. took UBS’s spot, he said.
There was “concern” over whether the transaction would close if UBS remained on it, according to Hinojosa. In Texas, the attorney general’s office must approve most municipal-bond deals before they can close, and the inclusion of UBS on Hegar’s list may have hindered that clearance.
Read More: BlackRock, UBS Among Firms Named Energy Boycotters by Texas
The comptroller sent inquiries to more than 150 companies in March and April, requesting information on whether they were shunning the oil and gas industry in favor of sustainable investing and financing goals.
UBS was the only US muni underwriter included on the final list of 10 companies, which the comptroller published in accordance with a law that took effect in the state about a year ago. The measure limits Texas governments from entering into certain contracts with firms that have curbed ties with carbon-emitting energy companies.
“We firmly disagree with the comptroller’s decision to include UBS on this list, which is not substantive and will be harmful to Texas issuers and their constituents,” a UBS spokesperson said in an email Friday. “We are assessing the announcement, but the fact that our parent entity has been listed does not necessarily preclude a subsidiary from being a contracting party.”
UBS is the 18th-largest manager of Texas municipal-bond deals this year, credited with $477.2 million of transactions, or about 1.4% of the market, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the nationwide muni market, the firm ranks 16th.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A ‘Tsunami of Shutoffs’: 20 Million US Homes Are Behind on Energy Bills
Chipmaking’s Next Big Thing Guzzles as Much Power as Entire Countries
How Deadly Bacteria Spread in a Similac Factory—and Caused the US Formula Shortage
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.