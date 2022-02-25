UBS Names New Australasia Global Banking Co-Heads

Harry Brumpton
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has appointed new co-heads of its advisory and deals business in Australasia as part of a raft of internal leadership promotions announced Friday.

The Swiss bank named Kelvin Barry and Richard Sleijpen joint heads of global banking, Australasia, according to a person familiar with the matter. Nick Alexander has also been appointed as head of coverage and advisory in Australasia, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is not public.

Additionally, the lender’s co-head of M&A for the region Jon Mant becomes head of its Melbourne office, the person said. Katie Klosterman and Andrew Buchanan are now joint heads of UBS’ coverage of financial institutions group for Australasia, they said. The bank has also elevated Matthew Beggs to co-head of equity capital markets for the region alongside Alex Dignam, they added.

The internal appointments come after the region was rocked by poaching and defections, with new rival investment banks hiring aggressively last year. Anthony Sweetman, co-chief executive officer of Australasia for UBS, said in March the bank would pay up for top talent to rebuild its team.

Barry was previously UBS’s head of coverage and advisory in the region and is also a member of the Australian Takeovers Panel, while Sleijpen was head of global capital markets in Australasia.

