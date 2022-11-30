UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS Group AG, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank.

"We are not actively benefiting at their expense. We view them as a worthy competitor going through a crisis which I believe they will manage," Kelleher said.

"But clearly we are also in a world of clients moving money around so where clients proactively approach us we either let the money come to us or we let it go to our American competitors and on that basis we do what we can," Kelleher said.

He said rich clients at UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager, were holding more cash than at any time since the financial crisis of 2008.

Kelleher touched on the scrapped $1.4 billion deal to buy Wealthfront, an automated wealth provider with a U.S. focus that would have enabled the Swiss bank to expand in the mass affluent wealth category.

"There has been management change in the United States, valuations have changed, other circumstances have changed," he said.

The chairman said he felt the deal would have also complicated things for the Swiss bank's investors and was not in line with the company's otherwise clear U.S. strategy.

Kelleher dismissed speculation of tension between himself and CEO Ralph Hamers. "Ralph and I get on phenomenally well, we are very complementary," he said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Plows People and Capital Into Latin America to Undo Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is predicting a rebound in revenue from Latin America as it boosts headcount and shifts capital into the region, reversing a pullback that began in 2015.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May

  • Eurozone Inflation Eased in November, but Further Rate Rises Likely

    Consumer prices in November were 10% higher than a year earlier but down from the 10.6% annual rate of inflation recorded in October as energy prices fell.

  • Japan’s Government Stayed Out of Currency Markets in November

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan stayed out of the foreign exchange market in November, after the yen made gains amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will moderate its pace of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThis Is Where Luxury P

  • The golf business continues to ride its pandemic wave: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

  • HPE Projects Sales That Top Estimates on Office Upgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. projected revenue for the current quarter that beat analyst expectations, suggesting corporations are continuing to upgrade their technology infrastructure in an uncertain economy. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Propert

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives

    Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that … Continue reading → The post Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023

    Researchers at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index. However, given that the Case-Shiller Index rose 8.9% in the first half of 2022, Morgan Stanley anticipates a 5% decline in U.S. home values in the second half of the year. The decline in housing prices won'

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Bitcoin Under Pressure as Cracks Spread Across Crypto Industry

    The bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi is the latest shoe to drop following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, crypto miners may be dumping Bitcoin.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.