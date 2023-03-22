UBS Offers to Buy Back Bonds Sold Days Before Credit Suisse Deal

Harry Suhartono
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is offering to buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of bonds it issued Friday, just days before the bank said it would acquire troubled rival Credit Suisse Group following hastily arranged crisis talks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Swiss lender is inviting holders of the senior unsecured bail-in notes due in March 2028 and March 2032 to tender the securities for cash at their respective re-offer price, it said in a statement Wednesday.

UBS is doing so “in light of the exceptional corporate actions announced on 19 March 2023, shortly after the issue date,” it said in the statement. “The Issuer has decided to launch this exercise as a result of a prudent assessment of these recent developments and the Issuer’s long-term commitment to its credit investors.”

The deal opens on March 22, with the early expiration deadline on March 28 and the final expiration deadline on April 4, according to the statement.

UBS Group said Sunday it had agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets. It will pay 3 billion francs ($3.25 billion) in an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions.

To view the relevant securities:

  • UBS V4.625% 03/17/28

  • UBS V4.75% 03/17/32

--With assistance from Kevin Kingsbury.

(Updates with additional details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise, Dow jumps after UBS-Credit Suisse deal

    U.S. stocks edged upward Monday, led by the Dow, following UBS's deal to buy smaller rival Credit Suisse in a bid to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

  • Big investor in Credit Suisse bonds says 'bail-in' system worked

    One of the largest investors of the Credit Suisse bonds that were wiped out in the UBS takeover of the troubled Swiss bank still believes in the value of the debt class and the "bail-in" system designed to save banks seen as too big to fail. Spectrum Asset Management Inc on Monday said it liquidated all its Credit Suisse positions during late market trading on Saturday before the contingent convertible debt, called CoCos among traders, were written down to zero in the UBS deal. Now banks in difficulty will be bailed in by the holders of CoCos, formerly known as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1).

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Bank Crisis: UBS Buys Credit Suisse; U.S. Bank Upgraded, PacWest, N.Y. Community Bank Rally

    Swiss bank UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse Sunday in a government-backed deal; First Republic downgraded, plans stock sale.

  • As AI booms, EU lawmakers wrangle over new rules

    Rapid technological advances such as the ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence (AI) app are complicating efforts by European Union lawmakers to agree on landmark AI laws, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters. The European Commission proposed the draft rules nearly two years ago in a bid to protect citizens from the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months. The draft needs to be thrashed out between EU countries and EU lawmakers, called a trilogue, before the rules can become law.

  • Kurds remain biggest winners from US-led invasion of Iraq

    Complexes of McMansions, fast food restaurants, real estate offices and half-constructed high-rises line wide highways in Irbil, the seat of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq. Back then, Irbil was a backwater provincial capital without even an airport. Analysts say that Iraqi Kurds — and particularly the Kurdish political class — were the biggest beneficiaries in a conflict that had few winners.

  • Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs expects a commodities supercycle driven by China and the capital flight from energy markets and investment this month after concerns triggered by the banking sector, the U.S. bank's head of commodities said. "As losses mounted, it spilled into commodities," Jeff Currie, global head of commodities for Goldman Sachs, told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit on Tuesday.

  • UK inflation jumps to 10.4%, surprising analysts

    Britain’s inflation rate rose for the first time in four months in February, surprising analysts and increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday. The consumer price index jumped to 10.4% in the 12 months through February from 10.1% the previous month, as high energy prices continued to squeeze household budgets, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. While economists expect prices to drop rapidly later this year, inflation is more than five times higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target.

  • ECB’s Holzmann Shows Less Certainty on Three More Big Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann is less certain than previously about whether three additional big interest-rate increases will be needed, following recent turmoil in the banking system. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJ

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

    American banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continues to reverberate through financial markets. The Fed will also update its GDP growth and interest-rate projections on Wednesday. da/caw

  • First Republic seeks new ways to escape unrealized losses

    Major banks and private equity firms have so far balked at offering First Republic the capital infusion it craves for fear of releasing losses on the bank's loan book and investment portfolio amid a rise in interest rates. On Tuesday, Reuters reported First Republic is examining how it can downsize and sell parts of its business, including some of its loan book, in a bid to raise cash and cut costs. This could help the bank tackle its negative book value - the gap between its liabilities and its assets - which analysts and investors estimate to be between $9.4 billion and $13.5 billion.

  • India has a $12 billion plan to keep up with soaring air travel

    India is planning a $12 billion ramp-up of its aviation sector which is recovering quickly from the pandemic slump and is on its way to a boom.

  • Yellen Says U.S. May Intervene Again to ‘Stabilize’ Banking System

    The Treasury Secretary affirmed the federal government's resolution to keep the banking system sound.

  • Biden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration unveiled tight restrictions on new operations in China by chipmakers that get federal funds to build in the US, potentially hampering efforts to expand in the world’s largest semiconductor arena.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US

  • SVB Financial Must Wait to Get Back $2 Billion from FDIC

    (Bloomberg) -- The former owner of Silicon Valley Bank, seized earlier this month by regulators, will need to wait, possibly for several months, to know if it can get back about $2 billion in cash it would need to repay bondholders and other creditors. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chi

  • Barclays, JPMorgan Pull Deals as Angst Freezes Junk-Debt Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are growing wary of risky credits as turmoil envelops the industry, crushing the market for new leveraged finance deals just as it was beginning to regain its footing.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500

  • Watch: Bags of KFC delivered to Xi Jinping’s ‘China-style’ hotel in Moscow

    Xi Jinping’s delegation in Moscow were holed up on Tuesday ordering mass KFC deliveries to their China-themed hotel complete with a replica of Beijing’s Forbidden City.

  • More U.S. banks potentially insolvent: Study

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo, Columbia Business School Professor of Real Estate Tomasz Piskorski said that in a scenario where 50% of depositors are uninsured, "you have about 190 banks in a precarious position meaning the remaining value of assets is not enough to cover the face value of the insured deposit obligation," of course these bank runs can become more pronounced. Piskorski adds that in a scenario where 100% of depositors are uninsured, "almost more than 1,600 banks deemed potentially insolvent."The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said shortly before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse that the market value of U.S. banks’ long-term assets had dropped $620 billion in 2022. New research co-authored by Columbia Business School's professor of real estate Tomasz Piskorski finds that the banking industry’s unrealized losses are now more than three times that, with the system accumulating $2.2 trillion in unrealized losses over the past year. These paper losses across the U.S. banking sector suggest that other banks with high levels of uninsured depositors and large losses are also prone to solvency crises that could trigger bank runs. In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo, Piskorski said that in a scenario where 50% of depositors are uninsured, "you have about 190 banks in a precarious position meaning the remaining value of assets is not enough to cover the face value of the insured deposit obligation," of course these bank runs can become more pronounced. Piskorski adds that in a scenario where 100% of depositors are uninsured, "almost more than 1,600 banks deemed potentially insolvent." Key video moments: 00:01:19 U.S. bank capitalization 00:03:19 Systemically important banks 00:04:22 Risk in the banking system Watch our full conversation with Tomasz Piskorski here.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.