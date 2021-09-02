Biden Faces Booster Pushback; Israel Hits Record: Virus Update

Biden Faces Booster Pushback; Israel Hits Record: Virus Update
Bloomberg News
·9 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference by the Biden administration in the review process of booster shots.

U.S. shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics have surged during the latest wave of infections, with the government distributing one treatment for every five cases.

Israel, one of the world’s most-vaccinated nations, reported record cases amid widespread testing of children ahead of the opening of the school year. In India, increasing cases are raising concerns about a potential new wave.

UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said staff who don’t wish to receive a vaccine can apply to work from home, a flexible approach on an issue disrupting banks’ efforts to get workers back to their desks.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 218.6 million; deaths pass 4.54 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 5.35 billion doses administeredIre of the ‘vexcluded’ grows as companies crack down on unvaxxedLess fear, more fury as delta strains hotline for doctorsA big fight lies ahead for U.S. labor to lock in pandemic gainsAmerica’s unequal jobs recovery leaves some minorities behind

Amtrak Mandates Vaccines for Employees (12:12 p.m. NY)

Amtrak will require all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“The science is clear,” Bill Flynn, chief executive officer of the passenger rail line, said in an email to passengers signed up for Amtrak’s Guest Rewards program. “The Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and lifesaving. They are proving effective against the current surge of variants, especially at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

Amtrak joins United Airlines in requiring vaccines for transportation workers. Delta Airlines has announced a health care surcharge for unvaccinated workers.

Nebraska Shores Up Hospitals (12:05 p.m. NY)

Nebraska is re-establishing a special center to coordinate patient transfers between stressed hospitals as Covid-19 overwhelms the health-care system again, the Omaha World-Herald reports. The state last week declared a hospital staffing emergency. Nebraska’s larger hospitals currently report daily occupancy rates of 85% to 100%, reflecting both Covid-19 and other admissions, the newspaper reported.

U.S Ships More Antibody Therapeutics (11:31 a.m. NY)

U.S. shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics for Covid-19 have surged during the latest wave of infections, with the government distributing one treatment for every five cases.

The U.S. shipped 200,513 doses for the week of Aug. 18, a five-fold increase from a month earlier, according to the latest data provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In the same period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported just shy of a million new cases.

Italy Weighs Compulsory Vaccination (11:18 a.m. NY)

Italy will eventually make vaccination compulsory, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a press conference in Rome on Thursday.

Italy will also start administering a third vaccine shot from September, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, adding that the campaign will start from those with a weak immune system. Speranza stressed that vaccination is already required for health workers, and that this requirement could be expanded to other groups.

The country expanded the use of the EU’s vaccine passport, the so-called “green pass,” this month, and will continue adding activities and venues for which it is required.

Israel Hits Record Cases (11:08 a.m. NY)

Israel reported a record of 11,187 new cases, topping the previous record of 11,140 recorded earlier in the week, amid widespread testing of children ahead of the opening of the school year. The percentage of positive tests rose to 7.92%, the highest for the current wave of infections, but only about half the rate at the end of last September.

About 30% of the new cases were children age 0-11 and an additional 13% were teenagers age 12-18. Serious cases declined to 666, well below levels recorded at the beginning of the year.

Israel had one of the earliest vaccine drives, and health officials said this week that the effects of the shots weaken five months after inoculation. The country started giving booster shots and eligibility has been gradually expanded to include the entire population aged 12 and over.

N.Y. Extends Eviction Ban (10:38 a.m. NY)

New York lawmakers extended the state’s eviction and foreclosure freeze through Jan. 15, providing relief to renters, homeowners and small businesses that have struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation increases the amount of hardship funds available to tenants and landlords to $250 million from $100 million and creates a $25 million fund for legal services for renters facing evictions.

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed the measures into law on Thursday morning after canceling a bill signing event so she could focus on the emergency response to flash floods across New York.

Biden’s Booster Plan Faces Pushback (10:33 a.m. NY)

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration.

Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.

It’s “very frightening to me that health-care providers are trying to do the best job that they can, and are taking guidance from HHS and the White House,” said Helen Talbot, a Vanderbilt University professor of medicine and member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in a meeting Monday.

U.S. Hospitals Hit With Infections (10:27 a.m. NY)

U.S. hospitals faced a surge in many other kinds of infections as Covid-19 taxed health-care capacity across the country last year, according to a new report from federal researchers.

Four types of health-care infections commonly tracked as core measures of hospital quality increased significantly in 2020, compared with what would have been expected based on prior years’ rates, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in a journal article Thursday.

Moderna Climbs on Booster Shot Plans (9:40 a.m. NY)

Moderna shares rose as much as 2.5% after the company released new data from a third shot for its Covid-19 vaccine and announced plans to seek authorization for boosters in the U.S. and Europe.

The company filed initial data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clearance of a third-dose booster, according to a statement Wednesday. Moderna said the booster, using a dose that is half the one used in the existing vaccine, raised antibody levels against the delta variant more than 40-fold in a clinical trial.

Long-Covid Risk Reduced in Double Vaccinated (8 a.m. NY)

New data from the U.K.’s Zoe Study suggest that those who are fully vaccinated have lower risk of long-term symptoms and fewer near-term symptoms, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli.

Separate studies show fully vaccinated people may be less infectious than those who haven’t been vaccinated, and a reduction in mutation frequency of the virus in countries with high vaccination rates.

Europe’s Poorer East Far Behind on Vaccines (5:19 p.m. HK)

The European Union this week celebrated reaching a key milestone of 70% fully vaccinated. But in the bloc’s poorest country, the rate hasn’t reached a quarter.

The figures in Bulgaria stand out as extreme, but also capture an east-west divide that’s gotten worse in recent months. Bulgaria has fully vaccinated just 20% of adults, while its neighbor Romania is at 32%.

Abu Dhabi Scraps Some Quarantine Rules (4:32 p.m. HK)

The UAE’s capital scrapped a quarantine requirement for vaccinated nationals, residents and tourists coming from abroad, effective Sept. 5. Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travelers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.

Unvaccinated UBS Staff Can Work From Home (4:30 p.m. HK)

UBS Group AG staff who don’t wish to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus can apply to work from home, Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said, signaling a flexible approach on a topic that’s disrupting banks’ effort to get workers back to their desks.

“We have 25,000 employees alone in the U.S. and thousands more in Singapore and Hong Kong, and every country has a different legal framework around what you can and can’t make mandatory” with respect to vaccines, Hamers said at the Swiss Economic Forum in Interlaken on Thursday.

As Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS has around 70,000 staff worldwide.

EU Regulator Sees No Urgent Booster Need (4:25 p.m. HK)

The European Medicines Agency said there is no urgent need for booster doses for fully vaccinated people, according to a statement. The regulator also said that additional doses should already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination.

Earlier, Portugal said it’s recommending that people over 16 with immunosuppression get an additional dose of a mRNA vaccine.

China’s Flight Curbs May Last to 2022 (3:24 p.m. HK)

China’s top three airlines told analysts the government’s tight restrictions on international flights could last into the first half of next year due to Covid-prevention measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, HSBC Holdings Plc said. The continuation of curbs means a full international travel recovery isn’t likely until 2024.

Masks Needed in China, Study Says (2:45 p.m. HK)

People in China will still need to take non-pharmaceutical measures, such as wearing masks, because they will remain susceptible to a resurgence in the virus even with nearly 80% of the country fully vaccinated, according to a study.

The study by Chinese researchers, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows that more infectious variants and the waning immunity over time adds to the difficulty in controlling Covid. Also likely to worsen the risk of outbreak is the so-called antibody-dependent enhancement, which suggests that certain antibody generated by the Sars-CoV-2 virus could aid virus entry into cells, making people more easily infected.

India Cases Raise Fears of Third Wave (1:26 p.m. HK)

India’s increase in daily case numbers is raising concerns of a possible third wave. The country reported 47,092 new cases, including 509 deaths, on Thursday, marking the highest daily infections in two months. This is driven by surging numbers in the southern state of Kerala, which has contributed 70% of the total.

India has 32.86 million confirmed cases, including 439,529 deaths and administered a total of 663 million vaccine doses so far.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

