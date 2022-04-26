UBS shows signs of resilience as Q1 profit surprises with a rise

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ralph Hamers
    Dutch private banker

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS's first-quarter net profit rose 17% on Tuesday to its best since 2007 on the back of strong trading, upending expectations for a fall amidst uncertainties over the war in Ukraine. Net profit for the March quarter of $2.136 billion outpaced average expectations for $1.79 billion in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by the Swiss bank.

One of the first two major European banks to report results alongside HSBC, UBS's earnings provided a sharp contrast to the profit declines U.S. peers reported this month. "In the first quarter, we remained focused on executing our strategy, providing stability for our clients and managing risk," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. "Our strong results today speak to our ability to accomplish our objectives regardless of the backdrop."

The results show Switzerland's biggest bank is on track to meet enhanced profit goals outlined by Hamers in February and have widened the gulf between it and smaller cross-town rival Credit Suisse, which is struggling under the weight of a string of scandals.

Credit Suisse last week flagged an anticipated first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, seeing business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wall Street banks have come under pressure amid a slump in dealmaking globally, but volatility fuelled by concerns around interest rate hikes and the economic fallout of the Ukraine war have helped trading desks smash expectations.

UBS's investment banking saw pre-tax profit rise 126% as a 59% rise in global markets trading revenue helped offset a 30% decline in capital markets and advisory revenue as dealmaking and IPOs slowed.

During the prior-year period, investment banking results were hampered by a $774 million loss on the collapse of U.S.-based client Archegos. Excluding that, global markets revenue would have been up 4%, UBS said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwiö; Editing by Michael Shields and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Group (UBS) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

    UBS Group (UBS) Q1 results are expected to mirror lower performance fees in asset management, while investment banking is likely to have taken a hit from subdued capital markets and equity issuance.

  • HSBC Q1 profit drops on credit charges, says more buybacks unlikely in 2022

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings posted a 27% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and nixed the possibility of more buybacks this year, while it blamed rising inflation and economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict for denting its prospects. Europe's largest bank with a market value of $130 billion posted a pretax profit of $4.2 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus $5.78 billion a year earlier. The results, however, beat the $3.72 billion average estimate of 16 analysts compiled by HSBC, which earns about two-thirds of its reported pretax profit from Asia.

  • Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investments

    Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing, only years ago seen as research projects, are gaining traction and startups that have solved the engineering challenge of using photons in chips are getting big funding. In the latest example, Ayar Labs, a startup developing this technology called silicon photonics, said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investors including chip giant Nvidia Corp.

  • Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayFears of a complete ban

  • HSBC first-quarter pre-tax profits drop nearly 30% to US$4.2 bn

    HSBC said on Tuesday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

  • Questor: it’s hard to say anything bad about this tech stock. Here’s why we’re selling regardless

    Cyber security specialist GB Group ticks so many boxes it feels churlish to say anything but nice things about it, especially as we can point to a 150pc-plus paper gain (with dividends on top) since our first look at the business more than five years ago.

  • Schlumberger Is Down By 9%, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $38 level.

  • Rebellion Greets the New Money Taking Over European Football

    (Bloomberg) -- Red Star FC, a small football club with a tired, old stadium in a northern suburb of Paris, has rebellion in its DNA. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayOne of its most famous players was Rino

  • Dow stages biggest intraday turnaround since February as investors brush off concerns about China’s COVID-19 lockdowns

    The Dow bounces back as investors shake off early weakness tied to China's expanded COVID-19 lockdowns and the Fed's aggressive rate-hike plans.

  • Dior Brings Beach Collection to New Resort Hot Spots

    The Dioriviera line will be available in destinations including Bali, Taormina and Montauk.

  • China’s Solar Polysilicon Giants Are Expanding as Profits Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese producers of the key material for solar panels are planning major expansions as demand stays strong despite high prices, sending profits soaring.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayTong

  • Exclusive-Soelect, Lotte Chemical aim to scale up U.S. output of battery components

    Battery startup Soelect and Korean supplier Lotte Chemical said on Tuesday they intend to invest more than $200 million in a joint venture to make advanced battery components for electric vehicles in the United States. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to scale up production of Soelect’s LiX lithium metal anodes for next-generation batteries with higher energy density and fast-charging capability. EV batteries with lithium metal anodes have the potential to store more energy - thus providing longer vehicle range between charges - as well as the ability to charge much faster than vehicles equipped with current lithium-ion batteries that use graphite or silicon-rich anodes.

  • Former Goldman Sachs Partner’s Hedge Fund Pivots Away From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Ryan Thall is pivoting his hedge fund firm away from China investments, as Beijing’s credit tightening in the property sector and zero-Covid policies weigh on the economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Mus

  • Snap Kicked Off Social Media Earnings. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    The results were mixed, showing an impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine but some success in dealing with changes at Apple that made it harder to track ads' effectiveness.

  • Coinbase: 'The bull thesis is the long-term crypto adoption,' analyst says

    Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase continues to have a "bull thesis" even amid a crypto market sell-off, according to one analyst.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said