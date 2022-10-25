UBS Profit Beats Estimates as Rate Hikes Help Buck Market Slump

Myriam Balezou and Marion Halftermeyer
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG posted a robust quarter on the back of surging rates and cost control, enabling the Swiss bank to confirm a plan to return around $5.5 billion to investors this year.

UBS said net income in the three months to September was $1.73 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The wealth management unit saw lending revenue jump amid client inflows of $17.1 billion, while investment-banking revenue slumped.

The response to inflation by central banks in the US and Europe are giving banks a tailwind in lending revenue, helping to maintain ambitious dividend and buyback plans even as the economic outlook darkens. Global banks are nevertheless seeing equities and deal-making revenue hurt by the energy crisis, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the slowdown in China’s economy.

UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is leading an effort to boost automation, slim down management ranks and expand the lender’s presence in the US where it is eclipsed by local rivals. He faced a major setback in September when the bank announced it was pulling out of a deal to buy US robo-advisor Wealthfront.

Read More: Palace Intrigue at UBS Pits the CEO Against His Star Banker

UBS shares gained the most since June, rising as much 5.8% to trade at 16.02 Swiss francs as of 10:19 in Zurich. The bank said Tuesday that share buybacks should reach about $5.5 billion this year, adding detail to previous guidance of more than $5 billion.

“The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment has become increasingly complex,” Hamers said in the earnings release on Tuesday. The global uncertainty “may also affect client activity levels in the fourth quarter,” he warned.

At US peers, revenue and earnings were up in most cases, beating analysts expectations. But with the the prospect of a recession edging closer, US banks are starting to prepare with higher loan provisions. JPMorgan Chase & Co added $808 million to its loan provisions, whilst Wells Fargo set aside $784 million. By contrast, UBS released credit-loss provisions of 15 million Swiss francs ($15 million) in the personal and corporate banking unit.

US Plans

Hamers insisted that the bank’s overall growth strategy for the US hadn’t been affected by the termination of the $1.4 billion Wealthfront deal, which had been poised to push the bank into a broader, digital segment of wealth management. The exit in September followed a rout in tech stocks that made the earlier valuation appear unfavorable for the bank.

“A change in tactics is absolutely not a change in strategy,” Hamers said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Manus Cranny. “The strategy was never to do a deal, the strategy was always to grow organically and the opportunities you can look at in terms of accelerating your organic plans.”

Wealth Management

Analysts at JPMorgan and Jefferies International Ltd pointed to strong cost control at the bank as an underlying reason for the above-estimate results.

“We like UBS for the net-interest-income upside without associated credit risk, attractive capital return and limited earnings risk,” Jefferies analysts including Flora Bocahut wrote in a note.

In wealth management, UBS saw client activity decline, with net fee income down 14%. Even so, the unit posted a 23% increase in the interest income charged on loans to wealthy clients. Profit before tax at the unit was up 4% from a year ago at $1.5 billion, higher than estimates. Recurring fee income fell 14% on the back of market declines.

“I don’t think they’re in full fear,” Hamers said “But they’re more on the sidelines and not so much completely withdrawing from the markets.”

Hamers said he sees more upside for net interest income specifically in the euro area and in Switzerland next year, as central bankers continue a struggle against inflation.

UBS has been among the lenders hit by a slowdown in trading activity in Asia, driven by pandemic controls as well as a decreasing demand for exports. The tightening Covid controls in China have worried global investors since the start of the year.

Revenues at the investment-banking unit followed US peers, declining 19% amid a broader slump in deal-making and equities. Advisory revenue fell 58%. In asset management, total revenues were down 13% from a year ago, with management fees down 10%.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

UBS’ robust net new fee-generating wealth assets of $17 billion show solid business momentum, despite the bank’s caution that client sentiment may weigh further on 4Q revenue along with seasonality. Moreover, a further acceleration in the Asia Pacific unit of $6.6 billion is a key positive, along with cost control. A surge in FICC offset weaker equities and fees in the investment bank, and could gain more support from volatility, while a stronger-than-expected 14.4% CET1 ratio bodes well for capital return, with a raised share-buyback target of $5.5 billion for 2022 that’s consistent with upside signaled in September.

-- Alison Williams, BI banking analyst. For the full note click here.

