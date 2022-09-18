UBS recruits 'content reviewers' to vet its Chinese publications -FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich
(Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS is hiring a team of 'content reviewers' to make sure that Chinese research publications by its analysts are free from any "sensitivities", the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

A job advertisement posted by the bank in July for its global wealth management division said that the reviewers would have to make sure the language, tone and content of the reports were appropriate and adhered to regulatory as well as internal guidelines, the newspaper reported.

The bank now has one employee who sits alongside the research editing team, the newspaper added, citing a person close to the hiring process.

UBS did not immediately reply to a Reuters' query for comment.

The move comes three years after UBS global chief economist Paul Donovan was suspended over a comment about pigs in China that triggered a row with clients who perceived the remark as a racist slur.

