UBS Rides Trading Boom While Rich Clients Sit Out Volatility

Myriam Balezou
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG leaned on traders at its investment bank to post better-than-expected profit in the first quarter after its key wealth management business was hit by slowing client activity and rising costs.

The Zurich-based bank reported net income of $2.1 billion, compared with an analyst estimates of about $1.9 billion, after the volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped drive revenue at the trading unit to a record. Earnings at the private banking unit were less positive as a pullback by Asia Pacific clients contributed to a 19% drop in transaction-based income.

UBS is giving the first insight into how European banks are navigating the turmoil caused by the geopolitical crisis and client reaction to headwinds includes soaring inflation and rate rises. While rich clients are more cautious because of the economic and market outlook, investment banks are seeing resurgent trading in both fixed income and equities.

Read More: UBS Chairman Sees No Future in Russia as Bank Unwinds Trades

“The first quarter was dominated by extraordinary geopolitical and macro events,” UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said in a statement on Tuesday. “With volatile markets driving trading volumes, we facilitated high volumes of trades, managed risks and provided access to liquidity.”

The stock gained as much as 1.5% in early Zurich trading and was up 1% to 16.4 francs as of 9:07 a.m. local time.

UBS’s investment bank -- weighted most heavily to equities -- posted profit before tax of about $929 million, compared with analysts estimates for income on that basis of about $612 million. Global markets revenue increased about 4% when excluding a year earlier loss related to the collapse of U.S. family office Archegos Capital Management. Equity derivatives, rates and foreign exchange helped drive the gains.

“UBS posted a good set of results led by strong investment banking revenues in particular,” Flora Bocahut, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note to investors.

The global wealth management business saw results clouded by a slowdown in client activity and rising costs to pay its financial advisors. Loans also decreased on a sequential basis as did invested assets. One bright spot in the unit’s results was net new fee generating assets of $19.4 billion.

Hamers is boosting shareholder returns and pursuing growth through digitalization and seeking to reach a broader category of wealthy clients. In line with many peers following the invasion of Ukraine, the bank has been winding down business in Russia and says it isn’t pursuing new customers there.

Read More: UBS Shares Jump as Earnings Beat Fuels Boost to Buyback, Targets

UBS is seeing a hit of about $100 million related to Russia on derivatives, failed settlements and provisions against receivables, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner told reporters. The bank, which has reduced its exposure to the nation to about $400 million, warned it could see that amount increase because of settlement risk on open transactions.

Credit Suisse Group AG said last week that first quarter results will be hit by 200 million francs ($208 million) of negative revenues and provisions for credit losses related to the invasion.

The bank is buying back as much as $6 billion of stock over the next two years, aided by a robust performance during the pandemic. Many European lenders are increasing buybacks and dividends after seeing lower loan losses than expected and benefiting from a surge in trading and deal-making, though the situation in Ukraine has raised questions about how sustainable the shareholder returns may be for some of the most exposed lenders.

Other highlights of UBS’s earnings:

  • Global markets revenue of $2.4 b vs estimates of $1.74 b

  • Wealth management cost-to-income ratio of 73.4% vs group target of 70%-73%

  • Wealth operating expenses up 5% on higher financial adviser pay

  • Investment bank cost-to-income ratio of 67.9%

  • Investment bank’s global banking revenue declined 30%

(Adds shares in fifth paragraph)

