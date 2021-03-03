UBS Seeks to Raise Stake in China Joint Venture to 67%

Cathy Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG plans to deepen its control over its Chinese securities unit as two of its partners in the venture are seeking to sell their stakes.

UBS, which in 2018 became the first foreign bank to win approval for majority control of a securities venture in the nation, is planning to snap up another 16% of the firm, boosting its control to 67%, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing an internal matter.

UBS has been discussing the purchase with Guangdong Provincial Transportation Group Co. and China Guodian Capital Holdings Ltd., who will put their 14% and 1.99% respective holdings in the venture on sale as early as today, the people said.

Unlike rivals such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG, the Zurich-based bank currently has no intention of going for full ownership, which China allowed foreign banks to do last year. UBS has said it has a good relationship with its Chinese partner and prefers to keep the asset management arm of the Beijing government as a shareholder because of the connections it can provide in China, the people said.

A media representative at UBS declined to comment. Guangdong Transportation and Guodian Capital couldn’t be reached for comments on phone numbers provided on their websites.

Foreign banks have aggressive plans to expand in China -- in some case seeking to double their staffing -- as the country further opens its $54 trillion financial market. By gaining control of their firms, they are better able to set the strategic direction to boost investments. Foreign firms have had limited success with joint ventures over the past decade in China, which in many cases have been unprofitable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. in November raised its stake in its venture to 71%, buying out an additional 20% for about $27 million. In December, Goldman agreed with its partner to snap up the 49% that it doesn’t own in its venture.

UBS is in the process of moving several managing directors from Hong Kong to mainland China to better compete for deals in the country.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Economy’s Recovery Intensifies With GDP Up 3.1%

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020 as households tapped their savings to consume and firms boosted investment, highlighting the nation’s successful pandemic response.Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% from the third quarter, when it rose a revised 3.4%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said in Sydney Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 2.5% expansion. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 1.1% versus an estimated 1.9% contraction.“This is the first time in the over 60-year history of the national accounts that GDP has grown by more than 3% in two consecutive quarters,” the ABS said.The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the report and traded at 78.34 U.S. cents at 11:56 a.m. in Sydney.Australia’s rapid rebound has been underpinned by its ability to contain Covid-19, boosting consumer and business confidence. The nation’s households are now spending savings built up from stimulus payments during last year’s lockdown when there were fewer consumption options.The nation’s unemployment rate has steadily fallen with the economy gathering strength, dropping to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. The government is due to end its signature wage subsidy program -- JobKeeper -- at the end of this month, creating pressure on jobs in industries like tourism that face an ongoing struggle from closed international borders.Today’s report showed:Household spending surged 4.3%, adding 2.3 percentage points to GDP; government spending increased 0.8%, contributing 0.2 percentage pointResidential construction climbed 4.1%, while machinery and equipment purchases surged 8.9%The savings rate slid to 12% from a revised 18.7% in the third quarterAustralia recorded its first recession -- defined locally as two consecutive quarters of contraction -- in 28-1/2 years in the first half of 2020. That stretch included avoiding slumps during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, the Dot-Com Bubble and the 2008 global financial crisis.The government and central bank have worked closely to support the economy during the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s key role has been ensuring there was plenty of low-cost credit available and keeping down government borrowing costs.The RBA’s key interest rate and three-year bond yield target are at 0.10% and it’s running a low-cost funding facility for banks. The central bank is also operating a A$200 billion ($156 billion) quantitative easing program targeting longer-dated securities that’s designed to help keep a lid on the currency.The Australian dollar has risen more than 35% from its 55 U.S. cent nadir in March last year, spurred by the economy’s rapid recovery and the price of iron ore soaring to around $170/ton, a level unseen since the nation’s mining boom a decade ago.(Updates with further details from report in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Does Huttig Building Products Debt Look Like?

    Shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) increased by 2.39% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Huttig Building Products has. Huttig Building Products's Debt According to the Huttig Building Products's most recent financial statement as reported on October 30, 2020, total debt is at $101.60 million, with $99.80 million in long-term debt and $1.80 million in current debt. Adjusting for $800.00 thousand in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $100.80 million. Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents. Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Huttig Building Products has $274.40 million in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.37. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another. Importance Of Debt Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives. Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations. Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEarnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australia armed forces called in to support COVID-19 immunisation drive

    Australia will seek the support of the defence forces in its COVID-19 immunisation drive, authorities said on Wednesday, as it looks to ramp up a vaccination rollout programme that is running behind schedule. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will provide help in rolling out vaccines to aged care residents in rural and regional areas not readily accessible by other medical providers, acting Defence Minister Marise Payne said.

  • 15-year-old arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase

    Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through central Fresno on Monday night.

  • Creighton coach McDermott apologizes for 'plantation' remark

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to ''stay on the plantation'' in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend. McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: ''Guys, we got to stick together. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an ''egregious mistake'' and addressed with his team his use of a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall St. rises

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose as a wave of investor concern about possible higher interest rates receded. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 2.4%, recovering most of its losses from the past week.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR-Backed Applovin Files for Nasdaq Listing After Posting Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile apps company Applovin Corp. filed for a U.S. initial public offering, disclosing that it flipped from a profit to a loss last year despite revenue gains.The Palo Alto, California-based company in its filing Tuesday listed the amount of the IPO as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. The number of shares and their proposed price range will be disclosed in a later filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Applovin has completed several acquisitions to scale up in recent years. It announced in May that it was acquiring game-maker Machine Zone, which people familiar with the matter said was valued in the deal at about $500 million. It also bought Berlin-based Adjust in a deal that valued the maker of tools to measure the performances of apps at close to $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.The company said in the filing that it had a net loss of $126 million on almost $1.5 billion of revenue in 2020, compared with $119 million in net income on $994 million in revenue the previous year. It attributed the reversal in income partly to increased stock-based compensation, the filing shows.KKR & Co., which acquired a stake in Applovin in 2018, and Chinese investor Hontai Capital are listed among the company’s biggest shareholders.The Class A shares in the offering will carry one vote each, while its Class B shares will have 20. The holders of Class B shares are expected to enter an agreement for their shares to be voted together and Applovin will qualify as a controlled company, according to the filing.Applovin plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol APP. Its offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KKR, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ting Hsin Weighing $800 Million IPO of KFC’s Chinese Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Ting Hsin International Group, the Taiwanese food company behind the Master Kong brand, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering of its restaurant business in mainland China, people with knowledge of the matter said.The firm has invited banks to pitch for a role on the listing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The Taiwanese company may include restaurant chains Dicos, a prominent fried chicken brand, and Master Kong Chef’s Table, which specializes in Taiwan-style beef noodles, in the Hong Kong listing, the people said. The IPO could raise about $800 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and the company may decide not to pursue an IPO, the people said. A representative for Ting Hsin couldn’t immediately comment.Dicos operates about 2,600 outlets across China and has more than 70,000 employees serving 600 million customers annually, according to a press release. It announced in January that it has added plant-based egg substitute JUST Egg to its menu at over 500 locations in China.The chain ranks third in China by market share among limited service restaurants, which comprise fast food and fully-takeaway outlets, according to market research provider Euromonitor International. Dicos’ 1.2% share puts it behind only Yum China Holdings Inc.’s KFC and McDonald’s Corp. in the country.Ting Hsin is a major shareholder in Tingyi (Cayman Island) Holding Corp., a Hong Kong-listed firm that sells Master Kong-branded noodles, teas and juices, and which is PepsiCo Inc.’s official partner in China.(Updates with Dicos market share in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Senate confirms Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary

    The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary by a vote of 84-15. Raimondo is the first woman to serve as governor of Rhode Island as well as a former general treasurer of the state, and is credited with revamping the state’s pension system. “I understand that parties are placed on the Entity List and the Military End User List generally because they pose a risk to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests," Raimondo wrote to senators.

  • Roblox Warns of Slowing Growth Just Ahead of Its Direct Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the kid-focused gaming company that’s planning to go public this month, warned investors that the booming user growth it enjoyed during the pandemic is about to disappear.The total hours that users spend engaged with the gaming platform could drop by as much as 11% in the second quarter, Roblox said in a statement Tuesday. Though the number of daily active users is expected to grow 3% to 9%, that’s a fraction of the growth it’s been experiencing during Covid-19 lockdowns, which have kept many kids home from school.The outlook threatens to temper excitement for Roblox’s direct listing, which is slated for around March 10. The company has been a phenomenon during the pandemic, with kids -- particularly tweens -- using the platform to hold virtual birthday parties, graduations and other events. The company’s daily active users grew 85% in 2020. The amount of time those users spent engaged on the platform more than doubled.“We headed into 2020 with strong organic growth which was further bolstered by social distancing restrictions,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie said in the statement. “As those restrictions ease, we expect the rates of growth in 2021 will be well below the rates in 2020, however, we believe we will see absolute growth in most of our core metrics for the full year.”For all of 2021, daily active users are expected to climb as much as 12% to 36.4 million. Hours engaged will range between a drop of 3% and a gain of 3%. The company also expects one-time expenses of $51 million tied to its direct listing.Roblox hosts millions of games that are built by its users, who then get a share of any related revenue. Two thirds of all U.S. kids ages 9 to 12 use the platform, according to the company. But in the pandemic, its average user age has been increasing, and Roblox is now even planning to expand to appeal to middle-aged workers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian Stocks Steady After U.S. Drop; Bonds Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday after an overnight retreat on Wall Street amid concerns about excessive investor optimism. Treasury yields edged higher.Shares outperformed in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Stocks fluctuated in Japan but rose in Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed after tech shares led losses in the benchmarks. The dollar was little changed.Treasury yields had retreated Tuesday amid comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard that bond-market volatility may further delay any pullback in the central bank’s asset purchases.Investors are focusing closely on valuations after the stimulus-fueled run up in risk assets. China’s top banking regulator warned Tuesday about the need to reduce leverage as well as the risk of bubbles in global markets. Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is approaching levels that have presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America gauge.“We believe we’re still very much in a bull market, but certain pullbacks like the one we’ve seen since the beginning of this year are very natural and sometimes needed,” Katerina Simonetti, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior vice president, told Bloomberg TV. “If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then there’s a chance there might be more significant pullback in the market.”Elsewhere, oil held below $60 a barrel with the OPEC+ alliance said to be set to agree to a production boost later this week. Bitcoin fluctuated below $50,000.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:53 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.Japan’s Topix index was flat.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%.Shanghai Composite added 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 106.81 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4683 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro was at $1.2092.The Aussie rose 0.2% to 78.32 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 1.41%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis point to 1.69%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.76 a barrel.Gold shed 0.3% to reach $1,734.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

    Chinese leaders are shifting focus from the coronavirus back to long-term goals of making China a technology leader at this year's highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The National People's Congress, which opens Friday, has no real power. The party-appointed delegates, who don't represent the public, endorse decisions already made by party leaders.

  • Oil Steadies Near $60 With OPEC+ Poised to Relax Supply Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $60 a barrel after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate was just 0.3% lower, while Brent was steady. The widespread view among the producer group is that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year following significant OPEC+ supply curbs, including unilateral reductions by Saudi Arabia, and the vaccine-aided rebound in activity. That strengh has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that both the global economic outlook and oil market continue to show signs of improvement. The producer grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate this week.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add to the supplies,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudi’s will return their additional cuts fully.”There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingOil bulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. The daily case count in the U.S. fell to on Monday to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. President Joe Biden said he hopes the country would be back to normal “by this time next year.”There are also signs of strength in Asia. Indian demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to estimates by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry. That’s almost a 10% rebound from the current virus-hit year.U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official government tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Still, the API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 52 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, the lowest reading since Feb. 11.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, March 1 – Gold’s Rebounding to $1,750

    Gold is 0.6% higherer this morning, as it is retracing some of Friday’s sell-off.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Annual Letter Takeaway: Berkshire Is Cheap, Underappreciated

    Saturday, Feb. 27, brought with it the latest annual letter from Warren Buffett, whose wisdom investors have been following for the past 56 years. Over that time, his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has compounded wealth at a stunning 20% rate, versus a 10.2% rate for the S&P 500. While Buffett didn't directly address Berkshire's relative underperformance over the past decade, he did acknowledge that Berkshire may not be appropriate for every type of investor.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Roaring Back on Monday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock got slammed on Thursday, falling 8% after Bloomberg reported a temporary production shutdown at the electric-car maker's Fremont Model 3 production line. The selling continued into Friday, with Tesla stock slipping another 1% -- but on Monday, things already seem to be perking back up. Tesla shares were up 5.8% at 11:45 a.m. EST.

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....