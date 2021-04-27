UBS Takes Surprise $774 Million Hit From Archegos Meltdown

UBS Takes Surprise $774 Million Hit From Archegos Meltdown
Marion Halftermeyer
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

UBS Group AG posted a $774 million hit from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and said it plans to review its risk procedures, after it joined Morgan Stanley in surprising investors over the size of the loss from the collapse of the U.S. family office.

The loss helped drive a $554 million decrease in revenue at the global markets business, overshadowing what would otherwise have been higher revenue on increased equity derivatives and cash equities, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Overall, UBS reported better-than-expected first quarter profit of $1.82 billion, even as Archegos cut net income by $434 million.

Switzerland’s largest bank had remained quiet on the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office for weeks, even as its biggest rival, Credit Suisse Group AG, unveiled a $5.5 billion hit and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of steep losses. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo all managed to limit or avoid hits, Morgan Stanley was criticized by some investors and analysts for revealing a $911 million loss during its earnings.

The turmoil at Credit Suisse had afforded UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers a period of relative calm, even as the bank fights a $4.5 billion penalty in France and the new CEO himself saw his short tenure complicated by a Dutch probe into his role in a money-laundering case at his former employer ING Groep NV. The bank said that it exited its remaining Archegos exposure in April and would see “immaterial” related losses in the second quarter.

“We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously,” Hamers said of Archegos. “A detailed review of our relevant risk management processes is underway and appropriate measures are being put in place to avoid such situations in the future.”

Hamers, speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview, said that the bank would be seeking more transparency from family offices and other big clients at the wealth management division, though said there are no plans to cut back the prime brokerage business as Credit Suisse plans to do. Some lenders were blindsided by the positions that Hwang had accumulated before the meltdown.

The Archegos impact partially overshadowed a strong quarter at the bank’s key wealth management business, where UBS benefited from higher average fee-generating assets and transaction fees, compensating for a decline in net interest income. The unit, led by Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil, posted better-than-expected pre-tax profit of $1.41 billion, though it gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, warning of lower seasonal activity while saying higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income.

Momentum continued with $36 billion in net inflows comprised of fee-generating assets. UBS has decided to no longer report the broader metric of net new money, which includes idle deposits and custody assets. The bank issued $11 billion in net new loans in the first quarter, following a year of $26 billion in issuance leading the bank to meet its target early.

At the investment bank, the Archegos hit drove down equities revenue by 20%, though it would have gained 48% excluding the hit. Fixed income trading declined about 37%.

Hamers, six months into the job, is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitalize operations, including in the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest people. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world’s wealthy and rethink what markets the bank operates in, with a heavy focus on Asia.

The implementation of new initiatives are expected to provide $1 billion in gross saving per year by 2023. The bank will also take a restructuring charge of $300 million in the second quarter related to their implementation.

As part of his digital plans, Hamers has replaced the chief operating officer position with that of chief digital and information officer. UBS named Mike Dargan to that role, joining the group executive board on May 1, according to a separate statement. He has been head of group technology at the Zurich-based bank since joining in 2016.

Highlights from UBS’s first-quarter earnings:

Net income of $1.82b vs. estimate of $1.63bWealth management pretax profit of $1.4b vs $1.19b estimateAsset management pretax profit of $227m

(Adds management board change in eighth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ Sees Strong Oil Recovery Clouded by India Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies projected a strong recovery in global oil demand this year, but the outlook was clouded by a raging virus outbreak in India just days before the group’s next meeting.A committee of technical experts from the group forecast that world oil consumption will rebound by 6 million barrels a day this year, according to delegates who attended the panel on Monday. Most of the fuel inventory glut accumulated during the pandemic will have dissipated by the end of this quarter, they estimated.Still, the Joint Technical Committee’s report cautioned that resurgent coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan “may adversely impact global economic growth,” the delegates said, asking not to be named because the meeting was private. The worsening situation in these countries could “derail the oil demand recovery.”OPEC+ moved the meeting of its main monitoring committee to Tuesday, one day earlier than planned, according to a delegate.The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will hold a teleconference -- rather than the usual video conference -- at 2 p.m. Vienna time, a delegate said. The JMMC considers policy options on behalf of ministers, who are due to hold a full meeting on Wednesday.They will consider the projections as they decide whether it’s safe to proceed with their plans to revive halted oil production. The alliance aims to restore about 2 million barrels a day over the next three months, roughly a quarter of the output currently off-line.Assessing India“There are positive signals regarding the global economy and prospects for our industry,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told officials at the start of the online meeting, according to a statement posted on the group’s website.When the pandemic crushed fuel demand last year, the 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia rescued the global oil industry from an unprecedented price rout by slashing production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are now in the process of carefully restarting those supplies as economic activity resumes.“We still think it is more likely that the producer group will continue with the gradual output increases,” Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said in a report. Still, the bank doesn’t “rule out that they could take a temporary pause on planned production increases to assess the situation” in India.The JTC’s forecast for demand growth in 2021 is more optimistic than the one it published a month ago, of 5.6 million barrels a day, though roughly in line with a report published by OPEC’s secretariat a couple of weeks ago.The committee expects that global fuel stockpiles will decline at an average rate of 1.2 million barrels a day this year, compared with an estimate of 800,000 a day last month.As a result, the surplus in oil inventories -- relative to their 2015 to 2019 average -- will be whittled down to just 8 million barrels by the end of this quarter, according to the JTC’s data. Depleting the world’s bloated stockpiles is one of OPEC’s main objectives.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE Stock Tests Buy Point, Raytheon Extends Breakout With Earnings Due

    GE and Raytheon earnings are on tap. The key issues are likely to be financial and aviation outlook, as well as the GE stock dividend.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US to share its stock of AstraZeneca vaccines; bills that would ban vaccine passports circulate state legislatures: Live COVID-19 updates

    US to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, India sets another infection record and more COVID news you need to know Tuesday.

  • UBS Q1 profit up 14% as Switzerland's top bank unveils $774 million Archegos hit

    UBS posted on Tuesday a 14% rise in first-quarter net profit on record high client activity levels, but the world's largest wealth manager lost some of its shine as it unveiled it lost $774 million dealing with U.S. investment firm Archegos. The bank posted a better than expected first-quarter pre-tax profit, as increases over the frenzied trading and bumper results achieved during the start of the coronavirus crisis last year helped offset the hit from Archegos. "We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said of the loss in its prime brokerage business related to the U.S. client's default.

  • JPMorgan to offer wealthy clients access to bitcoin fund: report

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to join the parade of big banks offering clients access to a bitcoin fund, according to a Monday news report.

  • Bank of America Hires Veteran JPMorgan Banker Winnie Ng

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Winnie Ng, a long-serving investment banker from JPMorgan Chase & Co., to lead its Hong Kong dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Ng, who spent about 17 years at JPMorgan, is going to join Bank of America as head of Hong Kong coverage in late July, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Ng will also be named co-head of Asia Pacific real estate investment banking, the people said.JPMorgan has lost at least two veteran bankers in Hong Kong this month. Mac El-Omari, vice chairman of investment banking for Asia Pacific, announced that he is retiring from the bank after serving nearly three decades.Ng tendered her resignation last week, the people said. The managing director was head of Hong Kong origination and corporate finance at JPMorgan, and was also the head of China and Hong Kong real estate investment banking. She took a family break of about four years, returning to the bank in 2010 as a vice president for investment banking, according to her LinkedIn profile.Representatives for Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.JPMorgan hired Rita Chan last year as head of its real estate investment bank for Asia excluding Japan, Bloomberg News reported. Chan was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • British Airways rallies on Atlantic travel hopes

    The share price of British Airways owner IAG jumped nearly 5pc on reports that US tourists who have had Covid vaccinations could soon be allowed to travel to Europe. Roll-Royce, which makes jet engines, also enjoyed a share price bump on the news, offering tentative hope of a recovery in the travel sector.

  • Why virtual meetings might be hitting women harder than men

    Research shows the shift from in-person meetings to virtual ones has disproportionately taken its toll on women.

  • Copper Hits Highest Since 2011 as Global Recovery Powers Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper climbed to the highest in almost a decade as the global recovery from the pandemic extended a rally in metals markets.Aluminum is surging and iron ore jumped to a fresh high as commodities advance toward the highs of the last supercycle. Metals are benefiting as the world’s largest economies announce stimulus programs and climate pledges as they rebuild from the coronavirus shock.The U.S. recovery is accelerating and President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan will highlight sectors like electric cars, driving further gains in commodities critical to the green-energy transition. That’s coming alongside a continued economic boom in China, where a push to reduce emissions is filtering through to supply cuts for some metals just as demand is picking up.“The super part of the copper supercycle is happening right now,” Max Layton, managing director for commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said by phone. “The bullish outlook is decarbonization-led, and I’m totally onboard with that for the next three to four years, but the super part of this cycle is actually more related to the scale of global stimulus.”Copper -- a bellwether for the global economy -- rose as much as 2.4% to $9,780 a metric ton in London, the highest since August 2011, and settled at $9,751 at 5:51 p.m. local time. The metal has gained 26% on the London Metal Exchange this year. Iron ore in Singapore jumped to the highest since contracts launched in 2013, while Chinese steel futures reached fresh highs.Supply SqueezeCopper’s integral role in everything from electrical wiring to motors is fanning expectations for further gains as nations roll out more aggressive climate targets. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and trader Trafigura Group expect the metal to top 2011’s record of $10,190 and surpass $15,000 in the coming decade as demand outstrips supply.“Copper could hardly peak and pull back with this backdrop,” said Harry Jiang, head of trading and research with Yonggang Resources Co. Tightness in markets outside China may lead to a supply squeeze, which will offset current weakness in Chinese demand, he said.Investors are signaling appetite for metals futures. Aggregate open interest in SHFE copper is at the highest in more than a year, and positions in aluminum have climbed. Elsewhere, hedge fund managers boosted bullish Comex copper bets in the week ended April 20.Read more: Top China Smelter Sees Copper Rallying Near Record on Green PushStill, risks to the industrial rally are building in the short term. A rise in coronavirus cases and new variants threaten to derail reopening plans in some regions such as India, while investors are concerned about a possible pullback in Chinese stimulus. Prices could become overly extended for industrial uses, according to Xiao Fu, head of commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities.“I’m not in the $15,000 copper camp. There will be some automatic stabilizers before we approach those kinds of levels, and there will be some demand adjustment,” Xiao said by phone from London. “And let’s not forget: the pandemic is not over, and cases are still surging in many parts of the world.”There’s also a focus on the possibility of more intervention by Chinese authorities, who say they’ll stabilize raw material prices and have already implemented a swath of production curbs across industries. Inner Mongolia has said it will stop approving new aluminum projects as part of the country’s green push, and speculation about curbs in Xinjiang is giving further support to prices at a three-year high.Steel’s stormed higher on a pledge by China to reduce output, though the measures have so far sparked an increase in production as mills churn out supply ahead of possibly more extensive restrictions. At the same time, rebar inventories are declining, signaling robust demand.Read more: China’s Soaring Commodities Test Tolerance for Higher PricesAnd supply woes can’t be ruled out. Port workers in Chile, which accounts for about a quarter of the world’s copper supply, are scheduled to begin protests Monday over President Sebastian Pinera’s move to block a bill allowing people to make a third round of early withdrawals from their pension funds.The threat of Covid-19 in nations in South America could hamper the export of key industrial commodities like iron ore and copper, said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty.Mining stocks rose on Monday, led by those with large copper exposure such as Lundin Mining Corp. and Antofagasta Plc. The BI Global Copper Competitive Peer Group index of producers climbed to the highest since June 2011.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC forecasts brighter outlook as profits surge

    Profits at Europe's biggest bank jump as it releases some cash it had set aside for bad loans.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Analysis-On Myanmar, ASEAN pushes boundaries of "non-interference"

    Few had high hopes that a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which counts Myanmar among its members, would produce any serious initiative to end the bloodshed after Myanmar's coup, with the junta leader himself in attendance. Yet the summit's concluding "consensus statement" - accepted by all member states including Myanmar - did stretch the bounds of ASEAN's longstanding principle of non-interference in members' internal affairs. It called for an end to violence and a dialogue among all parties - interpreted by some as an attempt to broker talks between the junta and Myanmar's parallel National Unity Government (NUG) - as well as the naming of an ASEAN envoy and a humanitarian aid mission.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections. The situation in the world's second-most populous country is "beyond heartbreaking", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Gilead Sciences Inc will give India at least 450,000 vials of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir and donate active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to boost production, it said on Monday, as the country reels from surging COVID-19 cases.

  • CEO Sold $10M in Stock Before Company Ruined Johnson & Johnson Doses — What If You Invested?

    The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine has been a magnet for controversy. Amid manufacturing problems and concerns about side effects, the CEO of the contract manufacturing firm...